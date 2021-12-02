PrOOF THAT MRUNAL THAKUR LOVES WINTER

DEC 04, 2021

himachal pradesh

Mrunal took an impromptu road trip to Himachal with her best friends

(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

snow capped mountains

Mrunal posed in front of snow capped mountains in a blue jacket and sunnies.

(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

snow and sun

Mrunal looked like a happy ray of sunshine as she enjoyed the cold sun.

(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

purplicious

The Jersey actress posed by a chilly lake in an adorable purple sweatshirt.

(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

furry friend

Mrunal even made a furry friend in the cold.

(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

car & music

Mrunal is seen enjoying some music as she drives past the beautiful scenery.

(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

capturing memories

She blessed us with a joyful reel that encapsulated all the happy times from her trip

(Video : Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

kashmir

In the past, Mrunal had even taken a trip to Kashmir and had enjoyed a snowfall.

(Video : Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

snow filled day

Mrunal beamed with happiness as she played around with the snow.

(Video : Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

beanie babe

She even blessed us with an adorable and happy picture of herself in Gulmarg

(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)

