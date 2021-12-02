PrOOF THAT MRUNAL THAKUR LOVES WINTER
LIFESTYLE
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 04, 2021
himachal pradesh
Mrunal took an impromptu road trip to Himachal with her best friends
(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
snow capped mountains
Mrunal posed in front of snow capped mountains in a blue jacket and sunnies.
(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
snow and sun
Mrunal looked like a happy ray of sunshine as she enjoyed the cold sun.
(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
purplicious
The Jersey actress posed by a chilly lake in an adorable purple sweatshirt.
(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
furry friend
Mrunal even made a furry friend in the cold.
(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
car & music
Mrunal is seen enjoying some music as she drives past the beautiful scenery.
(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
capturing memories
She blessed us with a joyful reel that encapsulated all the happy times from her trip
(Video : Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
kashmir
In the past, Mrunal had even taken a trip to Kashmir and had enjoyed a snowfall.
(Video : Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
snow filled day
Mrunal beamed with happiness as she played around with the snow.
(Video : Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
beanie babe
She even blessed us with an adorable and happy picture of herself in Gulmarg
(Image: Mrunali Thakur Instagram)
