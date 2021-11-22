AKSHAT SUNDRANI
Rajkumar Hirani’s biggest hits
The 2018 film, Sanju, starred Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. It grossed Rs 586.85 crore at the box office, against a budget of Rs 100 crore
Sanju
It went on to become an all-time box office smash. Rajkumar Hirani won Best Director for the film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
The satirical comedy-drama film PK featured Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the major roles
PK
The film shattered major box office records and wowed audiences worldwide. With a budget of Rs 85 crore, the film grossed a total of Rs 854 crore globally
The 2009 film 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, is one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema
3 Idiots
The film earned several awards, including six Filmfare Awards and three National Film Awards
The film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. starred Sanjay Dutt in the eponymous role and was a box office hit
Munna Bhai MBBS
It grossed Rs 194 crore at the box office against a budget of Rs 36 crore. The film earned a National Award for Best Popular Film and had a run of 25 weeks in theatres
The film Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the second instalment of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and was a box office success
Lage Raho Munna Bhai
It was the first Hindi film to be screened at the United Nations and received four National Film Awards
