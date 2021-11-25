AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

Nov 25, 2021

Rakhi Sawant: The Entertainment Queen

ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant rose to prominence with her dancing talent and captured hearts

Initially

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

She has made contributions to the industry and has always been down-to-earth

Down-to-earth

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

She has had her own share of successes and setbacks

Hard work

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

She worked tirelessly to raise her family and continues to do so

Raised her family

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

Rakhi has an inherent entertainer flair that draws people to her

Synonymous to entertainment

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

Many people refer to her as a controversy queen owing to her outspokenness

Controversy queen

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

She is known for being blunt and speaking without fear of backlash

Outspoken

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

Her career was on the decline. So, she came in Bigg Boss 14 and jumped back in

Career decline

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

Despite her outspokenness in front of the world, she has a heart of gold

Heart of gold

(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Beauty secrets of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Click Here