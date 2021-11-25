AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
Nov 25, 2021
Rakhi Sawant: The Entertainment Queen
Rakhi Sawant rose to prominence with her dancing talent and captured hearts
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
She has made contributions to the industry and has always been down-to-earth
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
She has had her own share of successes and setbacks
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
She worked tirelessly to raise her family and continues to do so
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
Rakhi has an inherent entertainer flair that draws people to her
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
Many people refer to her as a controversy queen owing to her outspokenness
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
She is known for being blunt and speaking without fear of backlash
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
Her career was on the decline. So, she came in Bigg Boss 14 and jumped back in
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
Despite her outspokenness in front of the world, she has a heart of gold
(Source- Rakhi Sawant Instagram)
