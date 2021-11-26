REMINISCE COLLEGE LIFE WITH THESE FILMS

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

NOV 28, 2021

2 STATES

The Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer depicted a college love story and it was a box office success.

(Image : IMDb)

student of the year

The Karan Johar directional explored themes like love, friendship and competitive spirit and it was well received by the public.

(Image : IMDb)

3 IDIOTS

The 2010 release shows the lives of three boys in an engineering college and it is an evergreen film.

(Image : IMDb)

Kuch kuch hota hai

The 1998 film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, is a classic in the college life film genre.

(Image : IMDb)

F.A.L.T.U

The Remo D'souza film, based on the scenario of high cut offs and college admissions, resonated with a lot of people.

(Image : IMDb)

fukrey

The 2013 film revolves around how friends go to great lengths to get into college due to low grades.

(Image : IMDb)

Chichhore

The 2019 film is sentimental as it focuses on friendship and college lie and it was a huge success

(image : IMDb)

JAANE TU YA JAANE NA

The 2008 release is about college life and best friends who fall in love with each other

(Image : IMDb)

