REMINISCE COLLEGE LIFE WITH THESE FILMS

NOV 28, 2021
2 STATES
The Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer depicted a college love story and it was a box office success.
(Image : IMDb)
student of the year
The Karan Johar directional explored themes like love, friendship and competitive spirit and it was well received by the public.
(Image : IMDb)
3 IDIOTS
The 2010 release shows the lives of three boys in an engineering college and it is an evergreen film.
(Image : IMDb)
Kuch kuch hota hai
The 1998 film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, is a classic in the college life film genre.
(Image : IMDb)
F.A.L.T.U
The Remo D'souza film, based on the scenario of high cut offs and college admissions, resonated with a lot of people.
(Image : IMDb)
fukrey
The 2013 film revolves around how friends go to great lengths to get into college due to low grades.
(Image : IMDb)
Chichhore
The 2019 film is sentimental as it focuses on friendship and college lie and it was a huge success
(image : IMDb)
JAANE TU YA JAANE NA
The 2008 release is about college life and best friends who fall in love with each other
(Image : IMDb)
