Tamannaah Bhatia loves dramatic sleeves

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

NOV 26, 2021

Glam goddess in cape sleeves

Tamannaah Bhatia shines brighter than a star in this metallic silver gown

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Green three-piece outfit

She takes the dramatic sleeve look to the next level by leaving everyone in awe

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Stunning in black gown

Clad in a black glittery dress, those puffy sleeves lend a dramatic quotient

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tulle sequined draped gown

The diva donned a beige shimmery gown featuring a one-shoulder embellished cape

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Fusion wear

Tamannaah looks stellar in this monochrome number styled with a white shirt

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Puff-sleeve red tiered dress

One of the best looks ever, the diva rocks this voluminous sleeve-tiered gown

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

 Dazzles in metallic pantsuit

Tam oozes oomph in this black and gray metallic pantsuit with statement sleeves

Video: Pinkvilla

Aces exaggerated sleeve trend

Her puffy sleeves just added the right amount of drama to her checkered dress

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Gorgeous in shiny silver dress

Looking all set to rock the party in this one-shoulder silver sheath dress

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

 Extremely wavy ruffle sleeves

Tam has been in love off late with ruffled dresses as here in multi-hued one

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Exaggerated collar zip dress

Can it get any better? Dressed in a red leather dress with pulled-up sleeves

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Pure magic

The actress looks breathtakingly in this beige gown with beaded tasselled sleeves

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rakhi Sawant The Entertainment Queen

Click Here