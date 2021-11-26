Tamannaah Bhatia loves dramatic sleeves
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
NOV 26, 2021
Glam goddess in cape sleeves
Tamannaah Bhatia shines brighter than a star in this metallic silver gown
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Green three-piece outfit
She takes the dramatic sleeve look to the next level by leaving everyone in awe
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Stunning in black gown
Clad in a black glittery dress, those puffy sleeves lend a dramatic quotient
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tulle sequined draped gown
The diva donned a beige shimmery gown featuring a one-shoulder embellished cape
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Fusion wear
Tamannaah looks stellar in this monochrome number styled with a white shirt
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Puff-sleeve red tiered dress
One of the best looks ever, the diva rocks this voluminous sleeve-tiered gown
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Dazzles in metallic pantsuit
Tam oozes oomph in this black and gray metallic pantsuit with statement sleeves
Video: Pinkvilla
Aces exaggerated sleeve trend
Her puffy sleeves just added the right amount of drama to her checkered dress
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Gorgeous in shiny silver dress
Looking all set to rock the party in this one-shoulder silver sheath dress
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Extremely wavy ruffle sleeves
Tam has been in love off late with ruffled dresses as here in multi-hued one
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Exaggerated collar zip dress
Can it get any better? Dressed in a red leather dress with pulled-up sleeves
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Pure magic
The actress looks breathtakingly in this beige gown with beaded tasselled sleeves
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rakhi Sawant The Entertainment Queen