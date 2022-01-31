Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 31, 2022
Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan’s snow escape
The brother & sister duo
Sara and Ibrahim were all smiles as they posed in a winter wonderland, giving major brother-sister goals
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and her girl gang made a cute snowman in the winter wonderland and appear to be having a great time
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Girl gang
Sara appears to be a native Kashmiri in this picture, and her pictures completely justify the phrase "Jannat-E-Kashmir."
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Jannat-E-Kashmir
The duo were joined by a group of friends who posed together, dressed in heavy warm layers and giving off major vacation vibes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Group of pals
Sara also shared a stunning picture of Ibrahim with the caption, "Home is where the brother is
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sibling love
Ibrahim posed for a picture with the skis, looking all decked out and pumped up for his skiing excursion
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Skiing adventure
Ibrahim went on an exhilarating skiing expedition and he absolutely nailed it
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The siblings' love for snow is quite evident from this throwback picture as they went for some snow adventures
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The chosen frozen
