Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 31, 2022

Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan’s snow escape

Heading 3

The brother & sister duo

Sara and Ibrahim were all smiles as they posed in a winter wonderland, giving major brother-sister goals

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and her girl gang made a cute snowman in the winter wonderland and appear to be having a great time

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Girl gang

Sara appears to be a native Kashmiri in this picture, and her pictures completely justify the phrase "Jannat-E-Kashmir."

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Jannat-E-Kashmir

The duo were joined by a group of friends who posed together, dressed in heavy warm layers and giving off major vacation vibes

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Group of pals

Sara also shared a stunning picture of Ibrahim with the caption, "Home is where the brother is

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sibling love

Ibrahim posed for a picture with the skis, looking all decked out and pumped up for his skiing excursion

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Skiing adventure

Ibrahim went on an exhilarating skiing expedition and he absolutely nailed it

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The siblings' love for snow is quite evident from this throwback picture as they went for some snow adventures

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The chosen frozen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Shocking divorces in South

Click Here