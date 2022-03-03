Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 04, 2022

Shantanu Maheshwari: Journey to B-town

Heading 3

Dil Dosti Dance

Shantanu Maheshwari began his acting career with Channel V's Dil Dosti Dance. During the show's four-year run, he rose to prominence by playing the lead role as Swayam Shekhawat

Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

In 2015, he starred in the Zing channel's episodic show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya as a Cancer patient

Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Later, he featured on Bindass TV's Bindass Naach. The miniseries featured the formation of his group, the Desi Hoppers, and their eventual World of Dance 2015 victory

Image: Sachin Kumar

Bindass Naach

In 2016, Maheshwari appeared on Colors Channel's dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9. He emerged as the second runner-up in the show

Video: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

He participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, helmed by Rohit Shetty. He emerged as the winner and took the trophy home

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

In 2017, he starred in the short film Something Like Love, which marked his first foray into the digital arena

Web series

Image: Sidhant Ikhe

He starred as Abir Basu in Ekta Kapoor's web series Medically Yours. The web series was well-received, and Shantanu's acting was lauded

Medically Yours

Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

Maheshwari has hosted MTV India's weekly episodic series Love on the Run and Zee TV's reality show India's Best Dramebaaz

Hosted shows

Image:Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

Shantanu, along with his partner, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 and emerged as the fourth runner-up

Nach Baliye season 9

Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

Shantanu recently made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi as Afsaan. The actor has come a long way to make it to Bollywood and has captured hearts with his performance

Bollywood debut

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Selena Gomez is a diva in black outfits

Click Here