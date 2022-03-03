Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 04, 2022
Shantanu Maheshwari: Journey to B-town
Dil Dosti Dance
Shantanu Maheshwari began his acting career with Channel V's Dil Dosti Dance. During the show's four-year run, he rose to prominence by playing the lead role as Swayam Shekhawat
Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram
In 2015, he starred in the Zing channel's episodic show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya as a Cancer patient
Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram
Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya
Later, he featured on Bindass TV's Bindass Naach. The miniseries featured the formation of his group, the Desi Hoppers, and their eventual World of Dance 2015 victory
Image: Sachin Kumar
Bindass Naach
In 2016, Maheshwari appeared on Colors Channel's dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9. He emerged as the second runner-up in the show
Video: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
He participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, helmed by Rohit Shetty. He emerged as the winner and took the trophy home
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram
In 2017, he starred in the short film Something Like Love, which marked his first foray into the digital arena
Web series
Image: Sidhant Ikhe
He starred as Abir Basu in Ekta Kapoor's web series Medically Yours. The web series was well-received, and Shantanu's acting was lauded
Medically Yours
Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram
Maheshwari has hosted MTV India's weekly episodic series Love on the Run and Zee TV's reality show India's Best Dramebaaz
Hosted shows
Image:Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram
Shantanu, along with his partner, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 and emerged as the fourth runner-up
Nach Baliye season 9
Image: Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram
Shantanu recently made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi as Afsaan. The actor has come a long way to make it to Bollywood and has captured hearts with his performance
Bollywood debut
Image: IMDb
