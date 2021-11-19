RISHIKA SHAH
Nov 19, 2021
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s monochrome clicks
Entertainment
Posing in geeky glasses and an overcoat, Siddhant gave us nerdy boy vibes
Geeky Look
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
Apart from his writing skills, Sid loves to spend his time with his guitar
Guitar Sesh
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
The Gully Boy actor looked like a chocolate boy in a clean shaven look
Clean Shaven
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
This hopelessly romantic actor also indulges in some violin playing sessions
Violin Charm
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
We cannotexpress how this picture makes us feel. All we can say is, Palat!
Palat!
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
We cannot decide how many hobbies Sid has. He also loves photography
Pictures & Memories
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
Apart from indulging in his endless hobbies, he also practices fitness
Fitness Fever
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
Siddhant is seen enjoying some ‘me time’ with sunshine and chai
Sunshine & Chai
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
We simply cannot decide which view is better - Siddhant or the serene lake
Serendipity
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
Siddhant also loves spending time riding his bike
Bike Rides
(Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram)
