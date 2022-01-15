Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 15, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra’s travel escapades
Travel junkie
The Shershaah actor is a complete hodophile and loves going on getaways time and again
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
Spine chilling adventures
The actor is always up for an adventure and here he is enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime sky diving experience
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
Experiencing wild
Here is the picture from New Year 2022, when the actor got to experience the wild real close
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
2021 adventures rewind
The actor shared this reel which included all the thrilling travel and adventures of 2021
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
Fitness amidst travel
The actor makes sure he checks on his fitness as he strikes a yoga pose inside the sea
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
Scuba Diving
Sidharth looked no less than a professional as he went scuba diving in Maldives and he captioned it 'at peace, Under water'
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
Chilling in the pool
The actor looked absolutely handsome with that golden hour light on his face as he took a dip in the pool
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
Channelled his inner horse rider
The actor tried his horse riding skills during his Jaipur visit and aced it
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
Perfect silhouette
The actor striked a pose in Prague and it turned out to be a perfect silhouette
(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)
