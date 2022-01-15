Entertainment

Jan 15, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra’s travel escapades

Travel junkie

The Shershaah actor is a complete hodophile and loves going on getaways time and again

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Spine chilling adventures

The actor is always up for an adventure and here he is enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime sky diving experience

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Experiencing wild

Here is the picture from New Year 2022, when the actor got to experience the wild real close

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

2021 adventures rewind

The actor shared this reel which included all the thrilling travel and adventures of 2021

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Fitness amidst travel

The actor makes sure he checks on his fitness as he strikes a yoga pose inside the sea

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Scuba Diving

Sidharth looked no less than a professional as he went scuba diving in Maldives and he captioned it 'at peace, Under water'

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Chilling in the pool

The actor looked absolutely handsome with that golden hour light on his face as he took a dip in the pool

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Channelled his inner horse rider

The actor tried his horse riding skills during his Jaipur visit and aced it

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Perfect silhouette 

The actor striked a pose in Prague and it turned out to be a perfect silhouette

(Image- Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

