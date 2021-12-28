ENTERTAINMENT
SS Rajamouli films to see before RRR
Magadheera
The 2009 release starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles and went on to become a box office success
(Image- IMDb)
Baahubali: The Beginning
The film starred Prabhas in the title role and was a box office smash. The film grossed a whopping amount of Rs. 650.00 cr
(Image- IMDb)
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
The sequel to Baahubali was a much-anticipated film that not only won hearts but also broke all box office records, grossing Rs. 1,796.56 crore worldwide
(Image- IMDb)
Vikramarkudu
The 2006 release starred Ravi Teja in the lead role and received critical acclaim
(Image- IMDb)
Sye
The 2004 sports drama starred Nithiin and Genelia D'souza in the lead roles and the film had a successful 365-day run at one theatre
(Image- IMDb)
The 2012 Indian fantasy action film was one of the year's highest-grossing Telugu films, earning two national awards
Eega
(Image- IMDb)
The 2007 release received widespread acclaim and earned a place among the top Telugu films of the year
Yamadonga
(Image- IMDb)
S.S. Rajamouli is all set to set screens on fire with his upcoming flick, RRR, slated for release on January 7th
RRR
(Image- IMDb)
The film stars Ram Charan, N.T. Rao Jr., Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles
(Image- IMDb)
