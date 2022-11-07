Tom Cruise marriages: Scientology drama

Tom Cruise marriages: Scientology dramaSurabhi RedkarNOV 07, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesAuditionsIt has been reported by Vanity Fair that the Scientology church's program auditioned women to be Tom Cruise's girlfriendImage: Getty ImagesNicole Kidman MarriageTom Cruise reportedly strayed from the Church of Scientology during his marriage to Nicole Kidman and the church blamed her for it claims a new bookImage: Getty ImagesTom and Nicole's divorceA new book by Mike Rinder claims that it was Scientology that drove a wedge between Nicole and Tom as Kidman was considered a "negative influence" by the churchImage: Getty ImagesPenelope CruzWhen Penelope Cruz and Tom were dating, a Vanity Fair report claimed that Scientology chief David Miscavige viewed the actress as “dilettante” because of her Buddhist beliefsImage: Getty ImagesSuri CruiseReports have suggested that one of the main reasons Katie Holmes divorced Cruise was because she wanted to “protect” Suri from his religionImage: Getty ImagesAs per Mike Rinder's book, the Church of Scientology went on a mission to get Mimi Rogers out of Tom's life and make Cruise’s dream of being with Kidman a realityFirst WifeImage: Getty ImagesDivorce PatternFans noticed a pattern to the timing of Tom Cruise's three divorces from Rogers, Kidman and Holmes as he split from all three of them when they were 33Image: Getty ImagesScarlett JohanssonRumours had suggested that Scarlett Johansson auditioned to date Tom Cruise but the actress called the idea demeaning and crazyTom and Suri's relationshipAs per reports, Tom doesn't spend time with Katie Holmes and his daughter Suri because she is not a ScientologistImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesKidman and Cruise's ChildrenIn the book, Rinder claims that couple’s adopted children, Isabella and Connor were turned against Kidman by indoctrinating them into the L. Ron Hubbard teachingsTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Matthew McConaughey's career highlightsClick Here