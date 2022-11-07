Heading 3

Tom Cruise marriages: Scientology drama

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Auditions

It has been reported by Vanity Fair that the Scientology church's program auditioned women to be Tom Cruise's girlfriend

Image: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman Marriage

Tom Cruise reportedly strayed from the Church of Scientology during his marriage to Nicole Kidman and the church blamed her for it claims a new book

Image: Getty Images

Tom and Nicole's divorce

A new book by Mike Rinder claims that it was Scientology that drove a wedge between Nicole and Tom as Kidman was considered a "negative influence" by the church

Image: Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

When Penelope Cruz and Tom were dating, a Vanity Fair report claimed that Scientology chief David Miscavige viewed the actress as “dilettante” because of her Buddhist beliefs

Image: Getty Images

Suri Cruise

Reports have suggested that one of the main reasons Katie Holmes divorced Cruise was because she wanted to “protect” Suri from his religion

Image: Getty Images

As per Mike Rinder's book, the Church of Scientology went on a mission to get Mimi Rogers out of Tom's life and make Cruise’s dream of being with Kidman a reality

First Wife

Image: Getty Images

Divorce Pattern

Fans noticed a pattern to the timing of Tom Cruise's three divorces from Rogers, Kidman and Holmes as he split from all three of them when they were 33

Image: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Rumours had suggested that Scarlett Johansson auditioned to date Tom Cruise but the actress called the idea demeaning and crazy

Tom and Suri's relationship

As per reports, Tom doesn't spend time with Katie Holmes and his daughter Suri because she is not a Scientologist

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Kidman and Cruise's Children

In the book, Rinder claims that couple’s adopted children, Isabella and Connor were turned against Kidman by indoctrinating them into the L. Ron Hubbard teachings

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Matthew McConaughey's career highlights

Click Here