Heading 3

Unknown facts about
 Penn Badgley

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Musical Career

Not many know that Badgley is not only an actor but also a musician and has been the frontman of the band MOTHXR which he formed with his close friends

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively

When Badgley and Blake Lively starred in Gossip Girl, the duo also dated secretly for almost three years while filming

Image: Getty Images

Romantic Admission

Penn Badgley once admitted in his 2013 interview with Elle that he's written a song for every woman he's ever been with

Image: Getty Images

Film Roles

Penn Badgley starred in popular teen movies such as Easy A and John Tucker Must Die alongside Emma Stone, Sophia Bush and more

Image: Getty Images

You

Before taking on Netflix's You which has become a major phenomenon, the actor admitted that he didn't want to do it at first because he thought it was "too much"

Image: Getty Images

Penn Badgley's name has an interesting story and apparently, the actor was named after a brand of tennis balls

Unique Name

Image: Getty Images

Gossip Girl

The actor reportedly turned down starring on Gossip Girl twice because he felt he was getting typecast, though later took it up because he was broke and frustrated

Image: Getty Images

Voiceover Role

Among Penn Badgley's earliest works has been his voice-over work for characters in Nintendo's Mario video game series

Graduation

Penn told Mirro in 2009 that he graduated when he was 13. He said he spent, "six months working and six months going to school, on and off."

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Activism

Penn is a strong advocate for several issues and is also a member of the National Celebrity Cabinet for the American Red Cross

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best celebrity Halloween costumes

Click Here