Unknown facts about Penn BadgleySurabhi RedkarNOV 01, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesMusical CareerNot many know that Badgley is not only an actor but also a musician and has been the frontman of the band MOTHXR which he formed with his close friendsImage: Getty ImagesBlake LivelyWhen Badgley and Blake Lively starred in Gossip Girl, the duo also dated secretly for almost three years while filmingImage: Getty ImagesRomantic AdmissionPenn Badgley once admitted in his 2013 interview with Elle that he's written a song for every woman he's ever been withImage: Getty ImagesFilm RolesPenn Badgley starred in popular teen movies such as Easy A and John Tucker Must Die alongside Emma Stone, Sophia Bush and moreImage: Getty ImagesYouBefore taking on Netflix's You which has become a major phenomenon, the actor admitted that he didn't want to do it at first because he thought it was "too much"Image: Getty ImagesPenn Badgley's name has an interesting story and apparently, the actor was named after a brand of tennis ballsUnique NameImage: Getty ImagesGossip GirlThe actor reportedly turned down starring on Gossip Girl twice because he felt he was getting typecast, though later took it up because he was broke and frustratedImage: Getty ImagesVoiceover RoleAmong Penn Badgley's earliest works has been his voice-over work for characters in Nintendo's Mario video game seriesGraduationPenn told Mirro in 2009 that he graduated when he was 13. He said he spent, "six months working and six months going to school, on and off."Image: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesActivismPenn is a strong advocate for several issues and is also a member of the National Celebrity Cabinet for the American Red CrossTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Best celebrity Halloween costumesClick Here