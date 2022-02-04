ENTERTAINMENT

Varun Sharma’s Bollywood journey

Fukrey

Varun Sharma made his Bollywood debut as Choocha in Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey in 2013. The movie went on to be a box office success

In 2015, he starred in Abhishek Dogra's directorial debut as Manjot Singh Chadda. The film garnered mixed reviews from the critics

Dolly Ki Doli

In the same year, he played Advocate Karan Mehta in the Abbas Mustan film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

The film earned positive critical reviews and went on to become a box office triumph

Later, he played Siddharth Saiga in the Rohit Shetty directorial, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics

Dilwale

In 2017, he co-starred as Radha Chembare in Dinesh Vijan's film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

Raabta

Later that year, he reprised his role as Choocha in the second instalment of his debut film, Fukrey. The film received mixed reviews from critics

Fukrey Returns

The Abhishek Dogra film starred Varun Sharma alongside Govinda, Prabhleem Sandhu and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. The comedy-drama garnered mediocre reviews from critics

FryDay

In 2019, he played Sexa in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Chhichhore. The film was widely acclaimed and a box office success

Chhichhore

The actor was last seen in the comedy horror flick, Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film

Roohi

