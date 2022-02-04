ENTERTAINMENT
Akshat Sundrani
Varun Sharma’s Bollywood journey
Fukrey
Varun Sharma made his Bollywood debut as Choocha in Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey in 2013. The movie went on to be a box office success
In 2015, he starred in Abhishek Dogra's directorial debut as Manjot Singh Chadda. The film garnered mixed reviews from the critics
Dolly Ki Doli
In the same year, he played Advocate Karan Mehta in the Abbas Mustan film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon
The film earned positive critical reviews and went on to become a box office triumph
Later, he played Siddharth Saiga in the Rohit Shetty directorial, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics
Dilwale
In 2017, he co-starred as Radha Chembare in Dinesh Vijan's film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon
Raabta
Later that year, he reprised his role as Choocha in the second instalment of his debut film, Fukrey. The film received mixed reviews from critics
Fukrey Returns
The Abhishek Dogra film starred Varun Sharma alongside Govinda, Prabhleem Sandhu and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. The comedy-drama garnered mediocre reviews from critics
FryDay
In 2019, he played Sexa in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Chhichhore. The film was widely acclaimed and a box office success
Chhichhore
The actor was last seen in the comedy horror flick, Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film
Roohi
