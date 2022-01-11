Health & Fitness

Vicky Kaushal's fitness regime

Fitness fanatic

Vicky Kushal is a frequent and vigorous gym goer who never misses his morning workouts

Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Healthy eating

The actor believes in eating healthily and mindfully and he prefers to indulge in nutritious meals

Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Cardio sessions

The actor routinely engages in cardio exercises and shares a quick glimpse on social media

Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Morning favourites

Eggs, oats, peanut butter and occasionally strawberries and blueberries are among the actor's morning favourites

Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Perfect biceps

The actor has absolutely perfect biceps, which he flaunted on social media, leaving fans awestruck

Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Different training routines

To break the boredom cycle and keep himself driven, he engages in various training regimens

Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Rigorus workout sessions

The actor engages in strenuous fitness regimens on a regular basis, which include weight lifting, treadmill runs, pull-ups and other exercises

Video- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Martial art

The actor also practises ginga, which is a Brazilian martial art

Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

