Health & Fitness
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 11, 2022
Vicky Kaushal's fitness regime
Fitness fanatic
Vicky Kushal is a frequent and vigorous gym goer who never misses his morning workouts
Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Healthy eating
The actor believes in eating healthily and mindfully and he prefers to indulge in nutritious meals
Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Cardio sessions
The actor routinely engages in cardio exercises and shares a quick glimpse on social media
Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Morning favourites
Eggs, oats, peanut butter and occasionally strawberries and blueberries are among the actor's morning favourites
Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Perfect biceps
The actor has absolutely perfect biceps, which he flaunted on social media, leaving fans awestruck
Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Different training routines
To break the boredom cycle and keep himself driven, he engages in various training regimens
Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Rigorus workout sessions
The actor engages in strenuous fitness regimens on a regular basis, which include weight lifting, treadmill runs, pull-ups and other exercises
Video- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Martial art
The actor also practises ginga, which is a Brazilian martial art
Image- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ahan Shetty & Tania Shroff’s bond