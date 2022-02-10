 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 10, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda’s moments with family

Family-love

Vijay grew up in a Telugu family. His father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, had been a South Indian television celebrity. Vijay lives with his parents and his brother Anand Deverakonda

Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram

The family shares a wonderful relationship and exudes a sense of togetherness

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Sense of togetherness

The Deverakonda brothers make all hearts skip a beat with their dashing looks and give major sibling goals

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Brotherhood

Here's the family's housewarming picture and Vijay captioned it, "Her happiness, His pride," referring to his parents

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Housewarming

The family also has two furry members, their beloved dogs, who complete the family of four. They're the family's young beasts

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Furry friends

Vijay and his mother are seen here making a rangoli for a celebration and the two look absolutely adorable here

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Mother & son duo

Here is a childhood picture of Vijay and Junior Deverakonda, and the two exude sheer innocence

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Childhood

The actor and his father are all smiles as they look at something on a phone screen, leaving everyone in awe

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Father's love

Here, the men of the Deverakonda family are seen posing with their shades on vacation and they indeed grab all the eyes on them

Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram

The men of the family

