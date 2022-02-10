Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 10, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda’s moments with family
Family-love
Vijay grew up in a Telugu family. His father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, had been a South Indian television celebrity. Vijay lives with his parents and his brother Anand Deverakonda
Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram
The family shares a wonderful relationship and exudes a sense of togetherness
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Sense of togetherness
The Deverakonda brothers make all hearts skip a beat with their dashing looks and give major sibling goals
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Brotherhood
Here's the family's housewarming picture and Vijay captioned it, "Her happiness, His pride," referring to his parents
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Housewarming
The family also has two furry members, their beloved dogs, who complete the family of four. They're the family's young beasts
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Furry friends
Vijay and his mother are seen here making a rangoli for a celebration and the two look absolutely adorable here
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Mother & son duo
Here is a childhood picture of Vijay and Junior Deverakonda, and the two exude sheer innocence
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Childhood
The actor and his father are all smiles as they look at something on a phone screen, leaving everyone in awe
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Father's love
Here, the men of the Deverakonda family are seen posing with their shades on vacation and they indeed grab all the eyes on them
Image: Anand Deverakonda Instagram
The men of the family
