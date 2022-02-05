ENTERTAINMENT
When Abhishek Bachchan slammed trolls
Jobless remark
Abhishek Bachchan retorted to the troll who called him “Jobless” in a subtle way and his response made everyone applaud for him
The actor responded, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best"
The actor was once criticised on social media for his privilege and film background. A Twitter user referred to him as a "product of nepotism"
Product of nepotism remark
The actor replied, “You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake”
During a Bob Biswas promotional event, he was questioned about his reaction to trolls who continue to target his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan
Trolls about daughter
In response, the actor stated that anything said against his daughter would not be tolerated, and that if the trolls have the nerve, they should come and say it in front of him
During the initial wave of COVID-19, the actor expressed his thoughts on the reopening of movie theatres, but his tweet went in a pool of few trolls
Tweet on theatres reopening
One troll tweeted, "So you agree to pay the bills of all the people who will be infected with covid from these theatres? If yes, then please celebrate or else keep your dumb mouth shut"
To which the actor responded by urging the troll to read the tweet again since he stated “can’t wait” and is hoping for the situation to improve. He added, "Stop being contentious and there’s absolutely no need to be rude"
The Dhoom actor gave a great response to a troll who rudely questioned him about how he would feed himself while his father, Amitabh Bachchan, was in the hospital battling COVID-19
Eating together in the hospital
He said, "For the time being, we are both lying down and eating together in the hospital," gently slamming the troll
