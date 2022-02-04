Celebs in sensuous slip dresses

While attending an event in New York, Priyanka opted for a stunning slip dress that was covered with sequins and also featured a side slit
Image: Getty Images
The 21-year-old knows how to be a pro-statement-maker and doesn't this faux leather mini slip dress say so?
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
sUHANA KHAN
Annie’s slip dress featured thin straps with a cowl neck and a sleek fitting. The satin dress is a perfect pick for a romantic dinner date
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Shanaya looked hot and fierce in a mini red satin slip dress with thin straps and a cowl neck. The well-fitted dress complimented her hourglass body
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Proving it’s star kid supremacy in rocking trends, Athiya too joined the bandwagon and looked ravishing in a satin ivory slip dress
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty
For the premiere of her debut film, Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria picked out a simple white silk slip dress and looked like a doll in it!
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara sutaria
The 36-year-old is keeping us busy with her promotional looks for Gehraiyaan. This doesn't stop here, she set our night on fire with her sensuous avatar in a knee-length dress that she wore to dinner
Video: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Kriti donned a colourful slip dress with abstract print all over. The strappy wonder showed enough skin while a thigh-high slit added more to the look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The White Tiger actress aced an icy blue silk slip dress from LA-based label, Hale Bob, for her day out. The summer-friendly dress featured intricate prints of marine life with motifs of fishes, corals and crustaceans
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Always be sure of where and how to start your glam game. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer’s strappy mini dress with a plunging neckline can definitely keep you covered
Image: Getty Images
Selena gomez
