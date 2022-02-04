FASHION

FEB 04, 2022

Celebs in sensuous slip dresses

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

While attending an event in New York, Priyanka opted for a stunning slip dress that was covered with sequins and also featured a side slit

Image: Getty Images

The 21-year-old knows how to be a pro-statement-maker and doesn't this faux leather mini slip dress say so?

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

sUHANA KHAN

Annie’s slip dress featured thin straps with a cowl neck and a sleek fitting. The satin dress is a perfect pick for a romantic dinner date

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday 

Shanaya looked hot and fierce in a mini red satin slip dress with thin straps and a cowl neck. The well-fitted dress complimented her hourglass body

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor 

Proving it’s star kid supremacy in rocking trends, Athiya too joined the bandwagon and looked ravishing in a satin ivory slip dress

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty

For the premiere of her debut film, Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria picked out a simple white silk slip dress and looked like a doll in it!

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara sutaria

The 36-year-old is keeping us busy with her promotional looks for Gehraiyaan. This doesn't stop here, she set our night on fire with her sensuous avatar in a knee-length dress that she wore to dinner

Video: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Kriti donned a colourful slip dress with abstract print all over. The strappy wonder showed enough skin while a thigh-high slit added more to the look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The White Tiger actress aced an icy blue silk slip dress from LA-based label, Hale Bob, for her day out. The summer-friendly dress featured intricate prints of marine life with motifs of fishes, corals and crustaceans

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Always be sure of where and how to start your glam game. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer’s strappy mini dress with a plunging neckline can definitely keep you covered

Image: Getty Images

Selena gomez

