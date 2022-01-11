Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 11, 2022
Women centric sports films
Saand Ki Aankh
The Tushar Hiranandani directorial is based on the two oldest sharpshooters in the world, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar
Image- IMDb
The film received critical acclaim for its lead actors, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar
Image- IMDb
Dangal
The 2015 wrestling film is based on the lives of the Phogat sisters and their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat
Image- IMDb
The film is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is the trainer and father of the Phogat sisters
Image- IMDb
Mary Kom
The biographical film starring Priyanka Chopra is based on the life of boxer Mary Kom
Image- IMDb
Panga
Kangana Ranaut stars as the struggling mother who was Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial
Image- IMDb
Kangana's performance in the film received significant critical praise, and she was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2021
Image- IMDb
The Parineeti Chopra starrer was based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal
Image- IMDb
Saina
The film was directed by Amole Gupte and received positive reviews from critics, but it failed to do well at the box office
Image- IMDb
The Shimit Amin directorial is based on the Indian women's national field hockey team
Image- IMDb
Chak De! India
The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and was a huge success
Image- IMDb
Anushka Sharma is all set to star in a sports film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian captain of women's cricket
Image- IMDb
Chakda Xpress
The film is set to be released on Netflix and is being hailed as the first biopic of a female cricketer
Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram
