Akshat Sundrani

Jan 11, 2022

Women centric sports films

Saand Ki Aankh

The Tushar Hiranandani directorial is based on the two oldest sharpshooters in the world, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar

Image- IMDb

The film received critical acclaim for its lead actors, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

Image- IMDb

Dangal

The 2015 wrestling film is based on the lives of the Phogat sisters and their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat

Image- IMDb

The film is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is the trainer and father of the Phogat sisters

Image- IMDb

Mary Kom

The biographical film starring Priyanka Chopra is based on the life of boxer Mary Kom

Image- IMDb

Panga

Kangana Ranaut stars as the struggling mother who was Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial

Image- IMDb

Kangana's performance in the film received significant critical praise, and she was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2021

Image- IMDb

The Parineeti Chopra starrer was based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal

Image- IMDb

Saina

The film was directed by Amole Gupte and received positive reviews from critics, but it failed to do well at the box office

Image- IMDb

The Shimit Amin directorial is based on the Indian women's national field hockey team

Image- IMDb

Chak De! India

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and was a huge success

Image- IMDb

Anushka Sharma is all set to star in a sports film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian captain of women's cricket

Image- IMDb

Chakda Xpress

The film is set to be released on Netflix and is being hailed as the first biopic of a female cricketer

Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram

