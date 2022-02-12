Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 12, 2022

10 Best Valentine-ready red outfits 

Halter-neck Dress

A hot-favourite among millennials, Ananya’s red halter-neck dress is a figure-flattering way to elevate your Valentine look

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

A ravishing pick, Deepika’s plunging-neck red midi leather dress can take things up a notch without much ado

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Midi Leather Dress

If you want to keep things sultry without showing too much skin, Parineeti’s red bodycon gown is your go-to pick

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Red Gown

For the girl next door, this polka dot red dress with ruffled layers worn by Kriti Sanon gives enough reasons to inspire!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Quirky Polka-dot Dress

To make a statement with a single piece, a red ruched dress like Shilpa’s can do the trick for you

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Red Ruched Number

If you want to go for a chic look like Priyanka here, a dark-colour leather skirt paired with a silk blouse in a similar shade will help you get ready for Valentine’s Day

Image: Getty Images

Co-ords For The Win

Katrina Kaif’s red off-shoulder dress with a knotted front is a fun and flirty choice for the romantics!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Off-shoulder Dress

A desk-to-dinner look demands nothing less than a fierce red pantsuit with some eye-catching details and Kiara’s red number serves enough cues

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Pantsuit With Statement Details

If you are looking for something bold yet elegant, a close-neck sparkly red dress like Nora’s will be a sartorial treat for you!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Sparkly Red Gown

A desi pick for the girl who wants to flaunt her desi day on Valentine’s Day, Janhvi’s lightweight and moderately embellished saree is a great pick!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Sequined Saree

