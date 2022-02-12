Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 12, 2022
10 Best Valentine-ready red outfits
Halter-neck Dress
A hot-favourite among millennials, Ananya’s red halter-neck dress is a figure-flattering way to elevate your Valentine look
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
A ravishing pick, Deepika’s plunging-neck red midi leather dress can take things up a notch without much ado
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Midi Leather Dress
If you want to keep things sultry without showing too much skin, Parineeti’s red bodycon gown is your go-to pick
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Red Gown
For the girl next door, this polka dot red dress with ruffled layers worn by Kriti Sanon gives enough reasons to inspire!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Quirky Polka-dot Dress
To make a statement with a single piece, a red ruched dress like Shilpa’s can do the trick for you
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Red Ruched Number
If you want to go for a chic look like Priyanka here, a dark-colour leather skirt paired with a silk blouse in a similar shade will help you get ready for Valentine’s Day
Image: Getty Images
Co-ords For The Win
Katrina Kaif’s red off-shoulder dress with a knotted front is a fun and flirty choice for the romantics!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Off-shoulder Dress
A desk-to-dinner look demands nothing less than a fierce red pantsuit with some eye-catching details and Kiara’s red number serves enough cues
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Pantsuit With Statement Details
If you are looking for something bold yet elegant, a close-neck sparkly red dress like Nora’s will be a sartorial treat for you!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Sparkly Red Gown
A desi pick for the girl who wants to flaunt her desi day on Valentine’s Day, Janhvi’s lightweight and moderately embellished saree is a great pick!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Sequined Saree
