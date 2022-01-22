Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 22, 2022

10 Ralph Lauren outfits that we love

Jennifer Lopez’s Cowgirl Look

At the MET Gala, J. Lo turned up the heat in a brown coloured Ralph Lauren dress with intricate embroidery and some crystal beadwork in between

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s orange co-ord

And for the CFDA red carpet, she walked in wearing a high-neck full sleeve crop top and a high-waisted skirt by Ralph Lauren

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Gown

For the Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka chose a gold sequinned gown, that came with a plunging neckline, by Ralph Lauren

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra’s velvet gown

Chopra hit the MET Gala red carpet in 2018, wearing a deep burgundy velvet gown by Ralph Lauren and a gold beaded hood encrusted with red Swarovski crystals

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid’s Bright Yellow Dress

The American supermodel picked out a custom bright yellow strapless mini dress for a red carpet event

Image: Getty Images

Bella Hadid’s Sparkly Maxi

Bella wore a burgundy-hued glittery maxi bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and knot detailing in the front, designed by Ralph Lauren

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s White Number

Taylor looked ethereal in a Ralph Lauren creation. The pristine white outfit with a plunging neckline and sweeping train made quite a statement

Image: Getty Images

Alia Bhatt’s Sequined Blue Dress

Alia Bhatt kept things simple yet stylish in a high-neck blue sequinned dress by the American fashion house

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sonam Kapoor’s Black Tuxedo

Sonam Kapoor exuded major boss lady vibes in a well tailored black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Kangana Ranaut’s Beige Pantsuit

Kangana Ranaut kept things formal for her movie promo by opting for a beige coloured pantsuit by Ralph Lauren

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Surbhi Chandna's sensuous style

Click Here