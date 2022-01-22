Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 22, 2022
10 Ralph Lauren outfits that we love
Jennifer Lopez’s Cowgirl Look
At the MET Gala, J. Lo turned up the heat in a brown coloured Ralph Lauren dress with intricate embroidery and some crystal beadwork in between
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez’s orange co-ord
And for the CFDA red carpet, she walked in wearing a high-neck full sleeve crop top and a high-waisted skirt by Ralph Lauren
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Gown
For the Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka chose a gold sequinned gown, that came with a plunging neckline, by Ralph Lauren
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra’s velvet gown
Chopra hit the MET Gala red carpet in 2018, wearing a deep burgundy velvet gown by Ralph Lauren and a gold beaded hood encrusted with red Swarovski crystals
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid’s Bright Yellow Dress
The American supermodel picked out a custom bright yellow strapless mini dress for a red carpet event
Image: Getty Images
Bella Hadid’s Sparkly Maxi
Bella wore a burgundy-hued glittery maxi bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and knot detailing in the front, designed by Ralph Lauren
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift’s White Number
Taylor looked ethereal in a Ralph Lauren creation. The pristine white outfit with a plunging neckline and sweeping train made quite a statement
Image: Getty Images
Alia Bhatt’s Sequined Blue Dress
Alia Bhatt kept things simple yet stylish in a high-neck blue sequinned dress by the American fashion house
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sonam Kapoor’s Black Tuxedo
Sonam Kapoor exuded major boss lady vibes in a well tailored black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Kangana Ranaut’s Beige Pantsuit
Kangana Ranaut kept things formal for her movie promo by opting for a beige coloured pantsuit by Ralph Lauren
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Surbhi Chandna's sensuous style