Joyce Joyson

Jan 21, 2022

Surbhi Chandna's sensuous style

Black one-shoulder dress

Surbhi Chandna loves to dial up the drama by opting for an all-eyes-on-me black dress with a risque undercut and a thigh-high slit

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

This time she slipped into an electric blue, thigh-high slit dress and looked spectacular

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Breathtaking in blue

Velvet jumpsuit

Next, she strikes an easy yet chic look by dressing up in a black velvet jumpsuit that screams sexy

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Floral fun

The actress channelled spring vibes in this floral blue off-shoulder dress

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Perfect date-night look

Surbhi oozes oomph in this tangerine mini dress with a v -neckline and backless detail

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

The stunner killed it like a diva in this halter-neck, floor-length metallic gown

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

 Metallic gown

Pretty in pink

For an awards show, the actress opted for a pink one-shoulder flared maxi dress and looked beautiful in it

Video: Pinkvilla

The actress looks like a glamour goddess in this lacy black corset gown that came with dramatic sleeves

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Corset-style gown

We loved this mix of party and formal wear! Surbhi styled her shimmery black top with striped formal pants

Video: Pinkvilla

Offbeat style

The star looks super-chic in this blush pink co-ord set featuring multi-coloured stripes and consisting of a blazer, matching shorts, styled with a white tank top

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Eye-catching co-ords

