Jan 21, 2022
Surbhi Chandna's sensuous style
Black one-shoulder dress
Surbhi Chandna loves to dial up the drama by opting for an all-eyes-on-me black dress with a risque undercut and a thigh-high slit
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
This time she slipped into an electric blue, thigh-high slit dress and looked spectacular
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Breathtaking in blue
Velvet jumpsuit
Next, she strikes an easy yet chic look by dressing up in a black velvet jumpsuit that screams sexy
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Floral fun
The actress channelled spring vibes in this floral blue off-shoulder dress
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Perfect date-night look
Surbhi oozes oomph in this tangerine mini dress with a v -neckline and backless detail
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
The stunner killed it like a diva in this halter-neck, floor-length metallic gown
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Metallic gown
Pretty in pink
For an awards show, the actress opted for a pink one-shoulder flared maxi dress and looked beautiful in it
Video: Pinkvilla
The actress looks like a glamour goddess in this lacy black corset gown that came with dramatic sleeves
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Corset-style gown
We loved this mix of party and formal wear! Surbhi styled her shimmery black top with striped formal pants
Video: Pinkvilla
Offbeat style
The star looks super-chic in this blush pink co-ord set featuring multi-coloured stripes and consisting of a blazer, matching shorts, styled with a white tank top
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Eye-catching co-ords
