10 Stunning looks of Patralekhaa Paul
NOV 27, 2021
Lehenga style
The City Lights actress, Patralekhaa Paul has got a great taste in fashion
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Painting the town red
Be it ethnic looks or western outfits, the diva slays it like a queen
Video: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Twirling in joy
She looked stunning in this multicoloured sharara set by designer duo Sukriti & Akriti
Video: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
No filter look
She styled her messy hair in a side-parted way and looked dapper with her denim jacket on
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Beach babe
Patralekhaa is a happy girl playing in cold water donning her flirty cut out monokini
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Strapless dress
She wore a beige strapless dress that came with an inbuilt belt and looked drop-dead stunning in it
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Silk saree
The diva teamed her muted green saree with a hot pink high neck blouse and looked regal
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Barbie girl
She looked like a barbie girl in her pink and orange ensemble and with her hair tied into a top bun
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Edgy look
Giving us gothic vibes, she looked edgy and sophisticated in her black multi-tiered dress and glam makeup
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
Candy colours
Her colourful lehenga from Sukriti & Akriti is perfect for this wedding season
Image: Patralekhaa Paul Instagram
