10 Stunning looks of Patralekhaa Paul

CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

NOV 27, 2021

Lehenga style

The City Lights actress, Patralekhaa Paul has got a great taste in fashion

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Painting the town red

Be it ethnic looks or western outfits, the diva slays it like a queen

Video:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Twirling in joy

She looked stunning in this multicoloured sharara set by designer duo Sukriti & Akriti

Video:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

No filter look

She styled her messy hair in a side-parted way and looked dapper with her denim jacket on

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Beach babe

Patralekhaa is a happy girl playing in cold water donning her flirty cut out monokini

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Strapless dress

She wore a beige strapless dress that came with an inbuilt belt and looked drop-dead stunning in it

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Silk saree

The diva teamed her muted green saree with a hot pink high neck blouse and looked regal

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Barbie girl

She looked like a barbie girl in her pink and orange ensemble and with her hair tied into a top bun

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Edgy look

Giving us gothic vibes, she looked edgy and sophisticated in her black multi-tiered dress and glam makeup

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

Candy colours

Her colourful lehenga from Sukriti & Akriti is perfect for this wedding season

Image:  Patralekhaa Paul Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Times Samantha aced power dressing

Click Here