FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 17, 2022

10 Times celebs gave couple style goals

Heading 3

Katrina and Vicky

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have served us with a cool and casual airport look as they twinned in denim outfits!

Video: Pinkvilla 

At the BAFTA Film Awards, Nick and Priyanka made heads turn in a formal tuxedo, and a pink floral Pertegaz jacket and a high-waisted white maxi skirt, respectively

Image: Getty Images

Nick and Priyanka

Deepika and Ranveer seem to grab all eyeballs wherever they go! And their matching desi outfits post their wedding had us hooked!

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika and Ranveer

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made for a super cool look at the airport. While Ranbir wore a wine-hued athleisure set, Bhatt picked out jeans, a crop top and a white tie-dye jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia and Ranbir

Anushka and Virat looked impeccably dressed at an event. Anushka complemented her husband’s formal look with cigarette pants and a feathery top

Video: Pinkvilla

Anushka and Virat

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked festive ready in a creamy white kurta-pajama set and a blue ruffle saree respectively

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

Shahid and Mira

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave us major couple style goals in their black and white outfits. JLo’s Giambattista Valli bridal white dress and Ben’s black suit were on point!

Image: Getty Images

Ben and Jennifer

Saif Ali Khan wore a casual pink T-shirt with blue jeans and Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her flared blue jeans with a black tank top to show us how to keep things casual yet modish!

Image: Pinkvilla 

Saif and Kareena 

At a Diwali party, Arjun complemented Malaika’s super hot desi look in a rani pink saree with his all-black kurta and trousers set

Image: Pinkvilla

Malaika and Arjun

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in his grey suit as he posedwith his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was dressed impeccably in an embellished white ensemble

Image: Pinkvilla

Abhishek and Aishwarya 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Vijay

Click Here