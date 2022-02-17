FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 17, 2022
10 Times celebs gave couple style goals
Heading 3
Katrina and Vicky
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have served us with a cool and casual airport look as they twinned in denim outfits!
Video: Pinkvilla
At the BAFTA Film Awards, Nick and Priyanka made heads turn in a formal tuxedo, and a pink floral Pertegaz jacket and a high-waisted white maxi skirt, respectively
Image: Getty Images
Nick and Priyanka
Deepika and Ranveer seem to grab all eyeballs wherever they go! And their matching desi outfits post their wedding had us hooked!
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika and Ranveer
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made for a super cool look at the airport. While Ranbir wore a wine-hued athleisure set, Bhatt picked out jeans, a crop top and a white tie-dye jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia and Ranbir
Anushka and Virat looked impeccably dressed at an event. Anushka complemented her husband’s formal look with cigarette pants and a feathery top
Video: Pinkvilla
Anushka and Virat
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked festive ready in a creamy white kurta-pajama set and a blue ruffle saree respectively
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Shahid and Mira
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave us major couple style goals in their black and white outfits. JLo’s Giambattista Valli bridal white dress and Ben’s black suit were on point!
Image: Getty Images
Ben and Jennifer
Saif Ali Khan wore a casual pink T-shirt with blue jeans and Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her flared blue jeans with a black tank top to show us how to keep things casual yet modish!
Image: Pinkvilla
Saif and Kareena
At a Diwali party, Arjun complemented Malaika’s super hot desi look in a rani pink saree with his all-black kurta and trousers set
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika and Arjun
Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in his grey suit as he posedwith his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was dressed impeccably in an embellished white ensemble
Image: Pinkvilla
Abhishek and Aishwarya
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Vijay