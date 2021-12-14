10 Times Kriti Sanon looked fab in black

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 14, 2021

Black dress

Kriti Sanon raised the temperature in a black ruched dress with strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Bombshell in all-black

Slaying an all-black look like a true diva, she looked like a bombshell in these leather jeggings, a matching puffer jacket and a turtleneck top

Image: Pinkvilla

Chick black look

For a chic look, she wore her high-waisted belted black pants with a bodyfit one-shoulder black top

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Ravishing in pants and a top

She looked every inch ravishing in a pair of black flared pants and a black and white crop top

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Classic desi look

For a chic classic look, the actress wore a black bandhgala-like dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Colour blocking in style

To give us a lesson on colour blocking, she wore a black mini dress with a broad pink sash tied around her waist

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Party ready in black

Her black sequined mini dress with shoulder pads looked crisp as hell!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For a jazzy look, she picked out a black sequined outfit with silver starry prints

Starry look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made a stunning case for gowns by donning a black high-neck sheer number with white polka dots printed all over

Elegant black gowN

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Part sporty and part comfy, her black sweatshirt mini dress is all kinds of travel outfit goals!

Comfy sweatshirt dress

Image: Pinkvilla 

