10 Times Kriti Sanon looked fab in black
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 14, 2021
Black dress
Kriti Sanon raised the temperature in a black ruched dress with strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Bombshell in all-black
Slaying an all-black look like a true diva, she looked like a bombshell in these leather jeggings, a matching puffer jacket and a turtleneck top
Image: Pinkvilla
Chick black look
For a chic look, she wore her high-waisted belted black pants with a bodyfit one-shoulder black top
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Ravishing in pants and a top
She looked every inch ravishing in a pair of black flared pants and a black and white crop top
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Classic desi look
For a chic classic look, the actress wore a black bandhgala-like dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Colour blocking in style
To give us a lesson on colour blocking, she wore a black mini dress with a broad pink sash tied around her waist
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Party ready in black
Her black sequined mini dress with shoulder pads looked crisp as hell!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For a jazzy look, she picked out a black sequined outfit with silver starry prints
Starry look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made a stunning case for gowns by donning a black high-neck sheer number with white polka dots printed all over
Elegant black gowN
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Part sporty and part comfy, her black sweatshirt mini dress is all kinds of travel outfit goals!
Comfy sweatshirt dress
Image: Pinkvilla
