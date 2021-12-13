Ananya Panday's love for red outfits
DEC 13, 2021
Glamorous in a red gown
Ananya raised the glamour quotient in a bright red Aadnevik gown with a sultry key-hole detail and asymmetric hemline
Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Girl-next-door vibes
She played the perfect girl-next-door in a one-shoulder satin dress with bold red floral prints on it
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Date-night ready
Giving us a cue on how to get ready for an intimate date-night, she looked alluring in a red slip dress
Credits: Ananya Panday instagram
Ravishing in red
She sizzled in yet another slip dress with intricate lacework and some tassel details
Credits: Ananya Panday instagram
Festive-ready look
For a perfect cocktail look at home, she donned a fit-and-flare off-shoulder red dress and looked adorable!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Vibrant in bright red
She exuded major festive vibes in a bright red co-ord set from SurilyG
Credits: Pinkvilla
Relaxed and casual
For a relaxed and casual off-duty look, Panday wore a dark red sweatshirt with her white denim shorts
Credits: Pinkvilla
She looked adorable in a red wrap-dress with tiny black polka dots all over it
Adorable in cutesy red dress
Credits: Pinkvilla
She kept her style fun and easy in a short denim skirt and her favourite red tee
Fun and easy style
Credits: Pinkvilla
She made a strong case for red by styling a pair of red skinny fit jeans with a front-knot white top
Chic in red pants
Credits: Pinkvilla
