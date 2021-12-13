Ananya Panday's love for red outfits

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 13, 2021

Glamorous in a red gown

Ananya raised the glamour quotient in a bright red Aadnevik gown with a sultry key-hole detail and asymmetric hemline

Credits: Lakshmi Lehr instagram 

Girl-next-door vibes

She played the perfect girl-next-door in a one-shoulder satin dress with bold red floral prints on it

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

Date-night ready 

Giving us a cue on how to get ready for an intimate date-night, she looked alluring in a red slip dress

Credits: Ananya Panday instagram

Ravishing in red

She sizzled in yet another slip dress with intricate lacework and some tassel details

Credits: Ananya Panday instagram

Festive-ready look

For a perfect cocktail look at home, she donned a fit-and-flare off-shoulder red dress and looked adorable!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Vibrant in bright red

She exuded major festive vibes in a bright red co-ord set from SurilyG

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Relaxed and casual 

For a relaxed and casual off-duty look, Panday wore a dark red sweatshirt with her white denim shorts

Credits: Pinkvilla

She looked adorable in a red wrap-dress with tiny black polka dots all over it

Adorable in cutesy red dress

Credits: Pinkvilla 

She kept her style fun and easy in a short denim skirt and her favourite red tee

Fun and easy style

Credits: Pinkvilla

She made a strong case for red by styling a pair of red skinny fit jeans with a front-knot white top

Chic in red pants

Credits: Pinkvilla

