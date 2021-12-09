11 Best beach looks of Ileana D'Cruz

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 9, 2021

Beach Babe

Ileana D'Cruz has recently been taking over the internet with her back to back chic pictures from the beach

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Beachy Hair look

Her beachy hair look in a white bikini styled by Sanam Ratansi was glamorous

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Sunkissed look

Her white off-shoulder crop top featured ruffle details along the hem and she teamed it with tinted glasses

Video : Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Relaxed look

She flaunted her toned body in a multi-colour abstract print bikini

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Beauty in Black

Teaming her black bikini with a sarong that bore multi-colour tassels at the hem, Ileana looked beach party-ready

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Bright in blue

Her island girl look in a blue swimsuit and sarong made us want to get on vacation right away

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Pristine in White

Ileana was a treat to the sore eyes in her white cut out beachwear

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Cut Out Monokini

Her happy picture in a black cut out monokini was completed with bracelets that gave boho vibes

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Red tassel bra, white shroud and denim shorts and a flower on the hair, she gave goa vibes!

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Goan Look

Neon Twist

The diva picked a neon tie-up bra and sported it with black fringed shorts looking cute as ever!

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Floral Set

She looked ravishing in her floral-print strapless number

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

