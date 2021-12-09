11 Best beach looks of Ileana D'Cruz
Beach Babe
Ileana D'Cruz has recently been taking over the internet with her back to back chic pictures from the beach
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Beachy Hair look
Her beachy hair look in a white bikini styled by Sanam Ratansi was glamorous
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Sunkissed look
Her white off-shoulder crop top featured ruffle details along the hem and she teamed it with tinted glasses
Video : Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Relaxed look
She flaunted her toned body in a multi-colour abstract print bikini
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Beauty in Black
Teaming her black bikini with a sarong that bore multi-colour tassels at the hem, Ileana looked beach party-ready
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Bright in blue
Her island girl look in a blue swimsuit and sarong made us want to get on vacation right away
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Pristine in White
Ileana was a treat to the sore eyes in her white cut out beachwear
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Cut Out Monokini
Her happy picture in a black cut out monokini was completed with bracelets that gave boho vibes
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Red tassel bra, white shroud and denim shorts and a flower on the hair, she gave goa vibes!
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Goan Look
Neon Twist
The diva picked a neon tie-up bra and sported it with black fringed shorts looking cute as ever!
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Floral Set
She looked ravishing in her floral-print strapless number
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
