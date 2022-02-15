Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 15, 2022
Alia Bhatt loves all things floral!
Fresh Floral Vibes
A fan of all things floral, Alia kept her desi style fresh and summery by wearing her white saree with a close-neck floral blouse
Image: Ami Patel instagram
A while ago, she picked out a creamy white drape featuring minimal floral prints in bright yellow and dull golden shades
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Minimal Prints
Even the pink co-ordinated set that she wore at a friend’s wedding ceremony was replete with pretty floral thread work in shades of yellow, green, blue, and pink!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Floral Embroidery
And this maroon sharara set came with a strappy kurta bearing golden floral details all over it
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Sharara Love
She ensures that her desi wardrobe has something floral in it. Case in point, she picked out a dupatta with white floral prints to pair with her black kurta and sharara
Image: Ami Patel instagram
DUPATTA WITH FLOWERS
For the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Alia took the floral route yet again in a yellow saree with pink floral prints all over
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Drape With Blooms
The Raazi actress leaves no chance to show off her floral love! And this white cotton floral suit set from Sabyasachi is proof enough
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Floral Suit
For her best friend’s wedding festivities, she played bridesmaid in a pink floral lehenga by Anushree Reddy
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Pink Floral Vibes
Taking things up a notch, she chose bright red roses as natural accessories to elevate her simple hairdo!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Rose Affair
Earlier she had adorned her neat hair bun with a white gajra to complete her desi avatar
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Gajra Update
Coming to western dresses, she picked out a little black dress with a surprising 3D floral detailing on the neck
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Statement Details
And this floral white gown by Celia Kritharioti is a strong testimony of her love affair!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Dream Girl
