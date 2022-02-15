Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt loves all things floral!

Fresh Floral Vibes

A fan of all things floral, Alia kept her desi style fresh and summery by wearing her white saree with a close-neck floral blouse

Image: Ami Patel instagram

A while ago, she picked out a creamy white drape featuring minimal floral prints in bright yellow and dull golden shades

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Minimal Prints

Even the pink co-ordinated set that she wore at a friend’s wedding ceremony was replete with pretty floral thread work in shades of yellow, green, blue, and pink!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Floral Embroidery

And this maroon sharara set came with a strappy kurta bearing golden floral details all over it

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Sharara Love

She ensures that her desi wardrobe has something floral in it. Case in point, she picked out a dupatta with white floral prints to pair with her black kurta and sharara

Image: Ami Patel instagram

DUPATTA WITH FLOWERS

For the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Alia took the floral route yet again in a yellow saree with pink floral prints all over

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Drape With Blooms

The Raazi actress leaves no chance to show off her floral love! And this white cotton floral suit set from Sabyasachi is proof enough

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Floral Suit

For her best friend’s wedding festivities, she played bridesmaid in a pink floral lehenga by Anushree Reddy

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Pink Floral Vibes

Taking things up a notch, she chose bright red roses as natural accessories to elevate her simple hairdo!

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Rose Affair

Earlier she had adorned her neat hair bun with a white gajra to complete her desi avatar

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Gajra Update

Coming to western dresses, she picked out a little black dress with a surprising 3D floral detailing on the neck

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Statement Details

And this floral white gown by Celia Kritharioti is a strong testimony of her love affair!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Dream Girl

