JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 14, 2022
Best of Deepika Padukone’s short hairdo
Messy locks
Deepika Padukone marks the return of dramatic short hair in beauty scenes by going for side-parted, messy mermaid waves
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
And we feel it's here to stay as she goes for yet another look in side-parted open hair
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Side-parted open tresses
This time she pulls her hair back into a low bun and strategically leaves off a few textured strands loose to lend a dramatic effect
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Low bun
But do you know what she does best, a messy bun with loose tendrils
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Messy bun
Braided ponytails aren't just reserved for ones with long tresses, proves Deepika, as she opts for a side-swept, braided ponytail
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Braided ponytail
Don't be surprised by how versatile short hairstyles can be, here, she flaunts a side-parted hairstyle with neatly gelled and brushed strands
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Gel-wet hairstyle
Adding just the right amount of boldness to her overall look, she left her hair open and went for a slicked-back look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pulled-back hair
The actress rocks the middle-parted, slicked-back, low bun look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Polished look
Deepika wore her hair in tousled, messy waves and looked super-chic
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Mane mania
There is so much you can do with the humble ponytail proves diva as she ties her hair into a ponytail with textured tresses
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Edgy ponytail
