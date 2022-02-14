FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 14, 2022

Best of Deepika Padukone’s short hairdo

Messy locks

Deepika Padukone marks the return of dramatic short hair in beauty scenes by going for side-parted, messy mermaid waves

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

And we feel it's here to stay as she goes for yet another look in side-parted open hair

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Side-parted open tresses

This time she pulls her hair back into a low bun and strategically leaves off a few textured strands loose to lend a dramatic effect

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Low bun

But do you know what she does best, a messy bun with loose tendrils

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Messy bun

Braided ponytails aren't just reserved for ones with long tresses, proves Deepika, as she opts for a side-swept, braided ponytail

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Braided ponytail

Don't be surprised by how versatile short hairstyles can be, here, she flaunts a side-parted hairstyle with neatly gelled and brushed strands

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Gel-wet hairstyle

Adding just the right amount of boldness to her overall look, she left her hair open and went for a slicked-back look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pulled-back hair

The actress rocks the middle-parted, slicked-back, low bun look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Polished look

Deepika wore her hair in tousled, messy waves and looked super-chic

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Mane mania

There is so much you can do with the humble ponytail proves diva as she ties her hair into a ponytail with textured tresses

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Edgy ponytail

