Alia Bhatt to Disha: Best bikini looks
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
New mommy Alia is truly a beach bum and this picture of her playing in the sand and blue waters donning a chic bikini proves it all.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha flaunted her toned body in an aqua-blue strapless bikini top and matching bottoms.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked all things colourful in a multi-coloured bikini.
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Hair flip done right! Janhvi looked stunning in a shimmery bikini top styled with a matching sarong.
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked gorgeous in a pink strapless bikini. She topped off her beach look with golden hoop earrings.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a printed bikini top with matching high-waist bottoms.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka looked hot in a red bikini styled with a white netted cover-up.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni was seen soaking up the sun in a pink bikini that came with ruched detailing.
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Ileana is a cutie patootie in an off-shoulder white bikini featuring frill detailing.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya opted for a white floral bikini while enjoying vacay in Italy.
