Alia Bhatt to Disha: Best bikini looks

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

New mommy Alia is truly a beach bum and this picture of her playing in the sand and blue waters donning a chic bikini proves it all. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha flaunted her toned body in an aqua-blue strapless bikini top and matching bottoms.

Disha Patani

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked all things colourful in a multi-coloured bikini. 

Sara Ali Khan

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Hair flip done right! Janhvi looked stunning in a shimmery bikini top styled with a matching sarong.

Janhvi Kapoor

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked gorgeous in a pink strapless bikini. She topped off her beach look with golden hoop earrings.

Kiara Advani

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a printed bikini top with matching high-waist bottoms. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka looked hot in a red bikini styled with a white netted cover-up. 

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni was seen soaking up the sun in a pink bikini that came with ruched detailing.

Mouni Roy

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Ileana is a cutie patootie in an off-shoulder white bikini featuring frill detailing.

Ileana D'Cruz

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya opted for a white floral bikini while enjoying vacay in Italy.

Ananya Panday

