Alia Bhatt's opulent jhumkaS collection
Gold layered jhumkas
Alia Bhatt goes by the rule that there is no point in wearing earrings unless they make a statement like here in these elaborate gold jhumkas
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Royal splendour
The diva lets her royal side shine in these heavy gold jhumkas adorned with dainty pearl beads
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Chandelier-style jhumkas
Alia seems to have a never-ending love affair with gold jhumkas and yet again she wears encrusted golden jhumkas, enhanced with yellow beads
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Long oxidised silver jhumkas
This pair of silver-oxidised long jhumkas punctuated the much-needed desi feel to her look
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Dangler-style jhumkas
Alia wore elongated gold-polished copper earrings studded with white pearls
Video: Pinkvilla
Kundan chandbaalis
The star wore these arresting beauties set in gold with striking kundan work
Image: Puneet B Saini Instagram
Traditional jhumkas
The actress looked her traditional best in this red saree paired with classic gold jhumkas
Video: Pinkvilla
Red and gold jhumkas
We can't take our eyes off this dazzling creation from Sabyasachi Jewellery collection displaying a stunning interplay of gold and red tones
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pearl jhumkas
This time, the star wore gold jhumkas featuring paisley shades and pearl detailing
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Powder blue jhumkas
Keeping in line with her previous look, the beauty wore pastel blue-toned jhumkas embellished with tiny pearl drops
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
