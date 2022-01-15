Fashion

Jan 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt's opulent jhumkaS collection

Gold layered jhumkas

Alia Bhatt goes by the rule that there is no point in wearing earrings unless they make a statement like here in these elaborate gold jhumkas

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Royal splendour

The diva lets her royal side shine in these heavy gold jhumkas adorned with dainty pearl beads

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Chandelier-style jhumkas

Alia seems to have a never-ending love affair with gold jhumkas and yet again she wears encrusted golden jhumkas, enhanced with yellow beads

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Long oxidised silver jhumkas

This pair of silver-oxidised long jhumkas punctuated the much-needed desi feel to her look

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Dangler-style jhumkas

Alia wore elongated gold-polished copper earrings studded with white pearls

Video: Pinkvilla

Kundan chandbaalis

The star wore these arresting beauties set in gold with striking kundan work

Image: Puneet B Saini Instagram

Traditional jhumkas

The actress looked her traditional best in this red saree paired with classic gold jhumkas

Video: Pinkvilla

Red and gold jhumkas

We can't take our eyes off this dazzling creation from Sabyasachi Jewellery collection displaying a stunning interplay of gold and red tones

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pearl jhumkas

This time, the star wore gold jhumkas featuring paisley shades and pearl detailing

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Powder blue jhumkas

Keeping in line with her previous look, the beauty wore pastel blue-toned jhumkas embellished with tiny pearl drops

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

