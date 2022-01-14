Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 14, 2022

Elegant floral lehengas we love

 Sara Ali Khan’s mistletoe lehenga

Sara Ali Khan’s mistletoe lehenga by Anita Dongre embroidered exquisitely with floral thread work in pastel shades of pink, lilac, mint and ice blue is every inch elegant!

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s Embroidered Lehenga 

Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a red Rahul Mishra lehenga that bore intricate floral embroidery scattered all over the tissue fabric

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Khushi Kapoor’s Floral Yellow Lehenga

For a wedding event, Khushi Kapoor wore an elegant yellow number featuring an organza floral skirt and a gold blouse with floral appliqueing to match

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Shilpa Shetty’s Velvet Lehenga

Shilpa Shetty spelled grace in a burnt orange velvet lehenga set bearing digitally printed floral jaal in multiple shades

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Katrina Kaif’s Red & Yellow Sabyasachi Lehenga

Katrina Kaif’s vibrant red and yellow lehenga with large florals printed on the skirt is a majestic sartorial pick!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Katrina Kaif’s Blue Lehenga

Modish and fuss-free, Katrina Kaif’s blue lehenga featuring large floral motifs, azure-hued sequins and micro flowers is a perfect choice for weddings

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Madhuri Dixit’s floral lehenga

Madhuri Dixit looked mesmerising in an ivory Mishru lehenga with exquisite floral embroidery on it

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's ombré pink lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a pink ombre Manish Malhotra creation with floral detailed embroidery

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Tara Sutaria’s peach lehenga

Playful and airy, Tara Sutaria’s peach-hued floral lehenga has our heart!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Kiara Advani’s green lehenga

For the India Couture Week 2018, Kiara Advani walked down the ramp in a green floral lehenga by Shyamal & Bhumika and left us in awe!

Image: Kiara Advani instagram 

