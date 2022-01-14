Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 14, 2022
Elegant floral lehengas we love
Sara Ali Khan’s mistletoe lehenga
Sara Ali Khan’s mistletoe lehenga by Anita Dongre embroidered exquisitely with floral thread work in pastel shades of pink, lilac, mint and ice blue is every inch elegant!
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s Embroidered Lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a red Rahul Mishra lehenga that bore intricate floral embroidery scattered all over the tissue fabric
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Khushi Kapoor’s Floral Yellow Lehenga
For a wedding event, Khushi Kapoor wore an elegant yellow number featuring an organza floral skirt and a gold blouse with floral appliqueing to match
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Shilpa Shetty’s Velvet Lehenga
Shilpa Shetty spelled grace in a burnt orange velvet lehenga set bearing digitally printed floral jaal in multiple shades
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Katrina Kaif’s Red & Yellow Sabyasachi Lehenga
Katrina Kaif’s vibrant red and yellow lehenga with large florals printed on the skirt is a majestic sartorial pick!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Katrina Kaif’s Blue Lehenga
Modish and fuss-free, Katrina Kaif’s blue lehenga featuring large floral motifs, azure-hued sequins and micro flowers is a perfect choice for weddings
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Madhuri Dixit’s floral lehenga
Madhuri Dixit looked mesmerising in an ivory Mishru lehenga with exquisite floral embroidery on it
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Shraddha Kapoor's ombré pink lehenga
Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a pink ombre Manish Malhotra creation with floral detailed embroidery
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Tara Sutaria’s peach lehenga
Playful and airy, Tara Sutaria’s peach-hued floral lehenga has our heart!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Kiara Advani’s green lehenga
For the India Couture Week 2018, Kiara Advani walked down the ramp in a green floral lehenga by Shyamal & Bhumika and left us in awe!
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
