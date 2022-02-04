Beauty

Joyce joyson

FEB 04, 2022

Alia Bhatt's soft glam makeup looks

Pink haze

Alia Bhatt exudes a subdued charm and loves to bring out the natural glow on her face by highlighting her cheekbones, adding a hint of pink on her cheeks and lips

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

But when she goes for a glossy dewy base and teams it with red lips, highlighted cheeks, and a tiny bindi, it lends a dreamy effect

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Flirty red lips

The actress looks absolutely gorgeous as she flaunts her luminous skin and opts for rosy flushed cheeks and pinkish-red lips for a naturally flushed look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Rosy glow makeup

Alia lets her kohl-adorned eyes stand out by keeping the rest of the face bare

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Nude makeup look

The beauty nails the fresh-face makeup look and goes for sharp contouring, coupled with nude lips and mascara-coated lashes

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Chiseled cheekbones

The stunner opts for a middle-parted hairdo and completes her look with brown lips and pink cheeks

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Endearing 

Alia opts for soft and natural makeup by going for nude lipstick and defines her eyes with mascara

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Natural look

She added a dash of orange eyeshadow and tied it with kohl-lined eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and soft pink lips

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Flushed no-makeup look

This time, the diva keeps it simple by opting for glass skin makeup paired with soft creamy lips, rose-tinted cheeks, and loads of highlighter

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Glass skin makeup

Lastly, she opted for a glowy makeup look with blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, and nude pink lips

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Glowy makeup

