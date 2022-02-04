Beauty
Alia Bhatt's soft glam makeup looks
Pink haze
Alia Bhatt exudes a subdued charm and loves to bring out the natural glow on her face by highlighting her cheekbones, adding a hint of pink on her cheeks and lips
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
But when she goes for a glossy dewy base and teams it with red lips, highlighted cheeks, and a tiny bindi, it lends a dreamy effect
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Flirty red lips
The actress looks absolutely gorgeous as she flaunts her luminous skin and opts for rosy flushed cheeks and pinkish-red lips for a naturally flushed look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Rosy glow makeup
Alia lets her kohl-adorned eyes stand out by keeping the rest of the face bare
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Nude makeup look
The beauty nails the fresh-face makeup look and goes for sharp contouring, coupled with nude lips and mascara-coated lashes
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Chiseled cheekbones
The stunner opts for a middle-parted hairdo and completes her look with brown lips and pink cheeks
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Endearing
Alia opts for soft and natural makeup by going for nude lipstick and defines her eyes with mascara
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Natural look
She added a dash of orange eyeshadow and tied it with kohl-lined eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and soft pink lips
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Flushed no-makeup look
This time, the diva keeps it simple by opting for glass skin makeup paired with soft creamy lips, rose-tinted cheeks, and loads of highlighter
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Glass skin makeup
Lastly, she opted for a glowy makeup look with blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, and nude pink lips
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Glowy makeup
