JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 16, 2022
Ananya Panday’s corset wardrobe
Monotone dressing
Ananya Panday has emerged as a modern style icon. Here she wore a yellow off-shoulder corset top and paired it with a matching mini skirt featuring a front zipper
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Take lessons from Ananya on how to turn corsets into year-round staples, like this buttoned-up corset-style top worn underneath a cropped jacket and matching white jeans
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Denim love
She is the epitome of cool, and proving us right, Ananya wore a strapless white corset top and styled it with ripped jeans and pink stilettos
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Uber-stylish
The diva loves to wear classic pieces with an interesting twist like this floral corset top paired with a bottle-green skirt with ruffle detail
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Playful touch
Adding a jolt of freshness to her look, the actress wore a peachy bodycon dress that came with a bustier-style orange neckline and layered it with a neon orange blazer
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Bright and beautiful
The actress nailed the colour-blocking trend by pairing this strapless white corset top and skirt set with a blue blazer
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Colour-blocking
Next, she went for a sunset flora corset top with drawstring detail and gave it a cool twist by teaming it with curved hem shorts
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Casual-cool look
We are loving the fresh take on corsets this season! Ananya wore a brown sheer corset top with backless detail and styled it with a thigh-high slit skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Edgy spin
Leave it to the trendsetter, Ananya to pair corset tops in the most interesting way. She styled this yellow one with white pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Cheerful and chic
The Liger star paints a pretty picture in this pearl-embellished, beige-hued corset dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Elegant look
