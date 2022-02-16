FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 16, 2022

Ananya Panday’s corset wardrobe

 Monotone dressing

Ananya Panday has emerged as a modern style icon. Here she wore a yellow off-shoulder corset top and paired it with a matching mini skirt featuring a front zipper

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Take lessons from Ananya on how to turn corsets into year-round staples, like this buttoned-up corset-style top worn underneath a cropped jacket and matching white jeans

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Denim love

She is the epitome of cool, and proving us right, Ananya wore a strapless white corset top and styled it with ripped jeans and pink stilettos

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Uber-stylish

The diva loves to wear classic pieces with an interesting twist like this floral corset top paired with a bottle-green skirt with ruffle detail

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Playful touch

Adding a jolt of freshness to her look, the actress wore a peachy bodycon dress that came with a bustier-style orange neckline and layered it with a neon orange blazer

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Bright and beautiful

The actress nailed the colour-blocking trend by pairing this strapless white corset top and skirt set with a blue blazer

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Colour-blocking

Next, she went for a sunset flora corset top with drawstring detail and gave it a cool twist by teaming it with curved hem shorts

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Casual-cool look

We are loving the fresh take on corsets this season! Ananya wore a brown sheer corset top with backless detail and styled it with a thigh-high slit skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Edgy spin

Leave it to the trendsetter, Ananya to pair corset tops in the most interesting way. She styled this yellow one with white pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Cheerful and chic

The Liger star paints a pretty picture in this pearl-embellished, beige-hued corset dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Elegant look

