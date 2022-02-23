Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 23, 2022
Ananya Panday’s peppy pink looks
Latex dress
There's no question of a comeback in the life of pink. It's a hue that doesn't know how not to trend and can cure every fashionista's blues
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The millennial favourite fashionista, Ananya Panday sure loves the colour and has rocked every silhouette in pink
Strapless gown
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's Alice McCall pink lace dress bore a V-neck, bishop sleeves and her frilled hem made her look adorable
Lace dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Don't let the boss babe in you lie flat. Her corset dress bore a pleated skirt-suit silhouette and looked intriguing with a V-neck, lapels, and of course, the dramatic caged detail that stood right on her midriff
Corset dress
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Khaali Peeli actress styled her chiffon ruffle saree with an embroidered sleeveless blouse featuring gota patti work and sequins
Ruffle Saree
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For her day out, the Student of the Year 2 actress chose to be summer ready in a millennial pink blazer by Madison that bore frill detailing on either side
Blazer style
Image: Pinkvilla
A couple of years ago, the star kid picked a bandhani print vibrant pink lehenga look for Diwali and we still have it bookmarked for upcoming festivities!
Pink lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
Rocking a chic off-shoulder crop top and matching pink paper bag pants, Ananya looked super cute in this tonal look! The exaggerated details on her sleeves further elevated her style quotient
Off-shoulder look
Image: Pinkvilla
Her recent look in a Prabal Gurung fuchsia pink textured cotton corset detail bralette paired with matching high-waisted bootleg trousers grabbed headlines for all good reasons
Monochrome magic
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her interesting lehenga choli set by Amit Aggarwal came in a soothing hue of baby pink and featured edgy metallic detailing that perfectly balanced out the outfit’s saccharine hue
Metallic lehenga
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
