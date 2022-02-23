Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

FEB 23, 2022

Ananya Panday’s peppy pink looks

Latex dress

There's no question of a comeback in the life of pink. It's a hue that doesn't know how not to trend and can cure every fashionista's blues

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The millennial favourite fashionista, Ananya Panday sure loves the colour and has rocked every silhouette in pink

Strapless gown

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's Alice McCall pink lace dress bore a V-neck, bishop sleeves and her frilled hem made her look adorable

Lace dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Don't let the boss babe in you lie flat. Her corset dress bore a pleated skirt-suit silhouette and looked intriguing with a V-neck, lapels, and of course, the dramatic caged detail that stood right on her midriff

Corset dress

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Khaali Peeli actress styled her chiffon ruffle saree with an embroidered sleeveless blouse featuring gota patti work and sequins

Ruffle Saree

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For her day out, the Student of the Year 2 actress chose to be summer ready in a millennial pink blazer by Madison that bore frill detailing on either side

Blazer style

Image: Pinkvilla

A couple of years ago, the star kid picked a bandhani print vibrant pink lehenga look for Diwali and we still have it bookmarked for upcoming festivities!

Pink lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla

Rocking a chic off-shoulder crop top and matching pink paper bag pants, Ananya looked super cute in this tonal look! The exaggerated details on her sleeves further elevated her style quotient

Off-shoulder look

Image: Pinkvilla

Her recent look in a Prabal Gurung fuchsia pink textured cotton corset detail bralette paired with matching high-waisted bootleg trousers grabbed headlines for all good reasons

Monochrome magic

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her interesting lehenga choli set by Amit Aggarwal came in a soothing hue of baby pink and featured edgy metallic detailing that perfectly balanced out the outfit’s saccharine hue

Metallic lehenga

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

