Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 07, 2022
Anushka Sharma inspired brunch looks
Heading 3
Blush Pink
Blush pink is the colour of the season and perfect for brunch wear. A breezy blush pink shirt with jeans will work wonders
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
On lazy afternoons, opt for a classic white boyfriend tee with tracks and sneakers just like Anushka
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Boyfriend Tee
Anushka’s oversized black shirt dress is perfect for working moms to have a stress-free brunch
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Classic Black
Anushka donned yet another black dress decked in chikankari work and balloon sleeves
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Balloon Sleeves
A breezy floral dress with strappy sleeves like Anushka’s is perfect for brunch. Add a layered neckpiece for extra glam!
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Floral Dress
On pleasant afternoons, opt for the classic combo of white tee and blue denims with a white jacket
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
For Pleasant Days
Anushka’s navy blue buttoned dress with strappy sleeves and a straw hat is all brunch material
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Buttoned Dress
For a casual yet chic look, opt for an oversized white tee and black leggings like Anushka
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Casual & Chic
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 5 Films to watch in February 2022