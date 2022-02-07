Fashion

Rishika Shah

FEB 07, 2022

Anushka Sharma inspired brunch looks

Blush Pink

Blush pink is the colour of the season and perfect for brunch wear. A breezy blush pink shirt with jeans will work wonders

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

On lazy afternoons, opt for a classic white boyfriend tee with tracks and sneakers just like Anushka

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Boyfriend Tee

Anushka’s oversized black shirt dress is perfect for working moms to have a stress-free brunch

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Classic Black

Anushka donned yet another black dress decked in chikankari work and balloon sleeves

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Balloon Sleeves

A breezy floral dress with strappy sleeves like Anushka’s is perfect for brunch. Add a layered neckpiece for extra glam!

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Floral Dress 

On pleasant afternoons, opt for the classic combo of white tee and blue denims with a white jacket

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

For Pleasant Days

Anushka’s navy blue buttoned dress with strappy sleeves and a straw hat is all brunch material

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Buttoned Dress

For a casual yet chic look, opt for an oversized white tee and black leggings like Anushka

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Casual & Chic

