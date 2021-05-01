Anushka Sharma’s

GORGEOUS GLAM GAME

May 02, 2021

Known for her off-beat fashion choices, Anushka Sharma’s glam game also needs a special mention

The actress always manages to bring something new to the table with her makeup looks

From dramatic smokey eyes to blushed glow, she can pull it all off with oomph

She’s the queen of balance and styles even the most OTT outfits with her glamorous makeup looks

She is recently obsessed with a glowy base and kohl-rimmed eyes

But, she can even rock soft smokey eyes with utmost ease

She often prefers to let her glowing skin do the talking and keeps things minimal even on the red carpet

Classic kohl-rimmed eyes and sindoor is her go-to for desi looks

Sunkissed glowy makeup is what she does best and makes sure to steal our hearts away

Her coral blushed glam is our makeup inspiration for summer

