Anushka Sharma’s
GORGEOUS GLAM GAME May 02, 2021
Known for her off-beat fashion choices, Anushka Sharma’s glam game also needs a special mention
The actress always manages to bring something new to the table with her makeup looks
From dramatic smokey eyes to blushed glow, she can pull it all off with oomph
She’s the queen of balance and styles even the most OTT outfits with her glamorous makeup looks
She is recently obsessed with a glowy base and kohl-rimmed eyes
But, she can even rock soft smokey eyes with utmost ease
She often prefers to let her glowing skin do the talking and keeps things minimal even on the red carpet
Classic kohl-rimmed eyes and sindoor is her go-to for desi looks
Sunkissed glowy makeup is what she does best and makes sure to steal our hearts away
Her coral blushed glam is our makeup inspiration for summer
For more updates on
anushka sharma,
follow PINKVILLA