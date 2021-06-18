Vidya Balan's Sherni is redefining storytelling in Bollywood, one scene at a time
Varun Dhawan names his pup Joey as he drops the CUTEST photos with wife Natasha and his furry boy
EXCLUSIVE: Satish Kaushik says marriage conversation with Neena Gupta was said with humour: Had to support her
Sara Ali Khan looks cheerful in 'pilates girl' tee post a meet at producer Ronnie Screwvala's office; PHOTOS
RARE PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marks 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with 'dearest Sanjay'
Jagame Thandhiram Movie Review: Dhanush starrer fails to tap into its political theme
EXCLUSIVE: SEVENTEEN make their comeback with Your Choice; See PHOTOS from their press conference here
EXCLUSIVE: Pan India release for Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter; Siddharth ties up with a studio
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Neena Gupta opens up on Saans sequel: I have everything ready but there are no takers
The Family Man 2: 5 reasons why TASC officer JK Talpade played by Sharib Hashmi deserves his own spin off
Grandmaster Akshar on prenatal Yoga poses for every trimester
Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: Know how the earth signs express love
5 Foods to eat regularly to improve your IQ level and make you smarter
What to watch: Top 5 Hritik Roshan movies you must watch for all the Ek pal ka Jeena feels
WWE’s The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a ‘REAL rematch’; Here’s how the actor responds
The Family Man 2: Raj Nidimoru REVEALS Uday Mahesh was not first choice for Chellam Sir: We cast another actor
Nikki Tamboli shares her personal struggle of coping with a major loss and being part of KKK11
Did you know Karishma Kaa Karishma’s child star Jhanak Shukla is daughter of THIS popular television actress?
Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna fame Zain Imam dons a ‘gangsta look’ as he goes bald
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 3 makeup decodes that are worth a try and will get you ready in no time
Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after an attempt to end his life
India vs New Zealand WTC Final Update: Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson's battle called off on Day 1 due to rains
Anushka Sharma wants 'rain to go away' as Virat Kohli's team India gear up to take on NZ in WTC final
Arjun Rampal unveils his ‘Dhaakad’ platinum blonde new look for Kangana Ranaut co starrer ahead of shoot
Jagame Thandhiram Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Dhanush starrer
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22: Salman Khan posts an old PIC with Sanjay Leela Bhansali & remembers the film
5 PHOTOS of Allu Arjun & wife Sneha Reddy from their travel diaries that are about love & adventure
Bhumi Pednekar’s glam looks in a saree
Shanaya To Alia: Celebs Rocked Bucket Hats
Tara to Sara: Celebs in silver jewellery
Easy tips to get rid of blackheads
Sonakshi Sinha’s best saree looks
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list
Suzy Bae’s most stylish red carpet looks
Mindful monsoon makeup tips and tricks
Celebs show how to rock distressed jeans
Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi outfits
Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 goes live: Stylish women’s ethnic wear to buy right now!
Did Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s kids wish to testify against the Fight Club actor amid duos’ custody batt...
Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer: Devi's dilemma over Paxton & Ben gets a dramatic and fun twist
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on what led to her divorce from Kanye West; Says ‘He will always be family’
Disha Patani recollects the vacation on a beach, shares PHOTO slaying in a leopard print bikini
WTC के टॉप 10 बल्लेबाज!
अक्षय-ट्विंकल की सीक्रेट वेडिंग!
Shehnaaz Gill PhotoShoot: शहनाज गिल का बोल्ड फोटोशूट! 'पंजाब की कैटरीना कैफ' का ग्लैमरस अंदाज
Ankush-Raja Video Song: अंकुश-राजा के वीडियो का धमाल! व्यूज हुए 340 मिलियन के पार
Cristiano Ronaldo crowned as Best Men’s Player of the Year at Globe Soccer Awards
Women's Boxing Olympic Trials: Sakshi Chaudhary and Simranjit Kaur makes it to the qualifiers
Boxer Nikhat Zareen FACES WRATH of 6-times champion Mary Kom
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj wants to emulate Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's consistency
