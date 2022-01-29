Best looks of celebs in a pleated skirt

Fashion

Old-School Is The New Cool

Khushi Kapoor aced the old-school trend by wearing her oversized sweater with a tiny white skirt with pleats

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Parineeti showed us how to look chic in a black oversized crop sweater from Zara and a pleated skirt by H&M

Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram

Chic Mode On

Sonam Kapoor rocked a skirt-suit look in her own signature way by pairing a yellow pleated midi skirt with a white blazer bearing prints in shades of red, yellow and green

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Less Corporate More Casual

Taking the colour blocking route, Tara wore her neon mini skirt with a tee and a black corset top over it

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Colour Block Like A Pro

Shraddha Kapoor served some springtime sartorial goals in a pleated organza skirt and a white top with a cropped jacket

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Mellow In Yellow

Malaika Arora took things up a notch as she picked out a metallic-hued pleated skirt for a dinner date

Image: Pinkvilla

Metallics For The Party-goers

Karisma Kapoor showed us how to keep things interesting yet elegant in a brown pleated skirt and a shirt in matching hue

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Elegance Redefined

Kate Middleton aced a winter-ready look in her red pleated maxi skirt and a matching turtleneck sweater neatly tucked into her skirt

Image: Getty Images

Winter-ready Look

Taylor Swift made an impactful statement with her multi-colour glitter pleated skirt and a rib-knit sweater

Image: Getty Images

Burst of Colours

Keeping things fuss-free, Kriti Sanon styled a pastel blue pleated skirt with a simple white tee and a black sling bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Fuss-free In Pastels

