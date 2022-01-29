Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 29, 2022
Best looks of celebs in a pleated skirt
Old-School Is The New Cool
Khushi Kapoor aced the old-school trend by wearing her oversized sweater with a tiny white skirt with pleats
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Parineeti showed us how to look chic in a black oversized crop sweater from Zara and a pleated skirt by H&M
Image: Parineeti Chopra instagram
Chic Mode On
Sonam Kapoor rocked a skirt-suit look in her own signature way by pairing a yellow pleated midi skirt with a white blazer bearing prints in shades of red, yellow and green
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Less Corporate More Casual
Taking the colour blocking route, Tara wore her neon mini skirt with a tee and a black corset top over it
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Colour Block Like A Pro
Shraddha Kapoor served some springtime sartorial goals in a pleated organza skirt and a white top with a cropped jacket
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Mellow In Yellow
Malaika Arora took things up a notch as she picked out a metallic-hued pleated skirt for a dinner date
Image: Pinkvilla
Metallics For The Party-goers
Karisma Kapoor showed us how to keep things interesting yet elegant in a brown pleated skirt and a shirt in matching hue
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Elegance Redefined
Kate Middleton aced a winter-ready look in her red pleated maxi skirt and a matching turtleneck sweater neatly tucked into her skirt
Image: Getty Images
Winter-ready Look
Taylor Swift made an impactful statement with her multi-colour glitter pleated skirt and a rib-knit sweater
Image: Getty Images
Burst of Colours
Keeping things fuss-free, Kriti Sanon styled a pastel blue pleated skirt with a simple white tee and a black sling bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Fuss-free In Pastels
