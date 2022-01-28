Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 28, 2022
Stars at Mouni Roy and Suraj's wedding
Heading 3
Arjun Bijlani
Mouni's Naagin co-star Arjun along with his wife Neha Swami Bijlani attended the wedding and had a blast
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun was all smiles as he graced the occasion with his charm
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Actress and television presenter, Mandira, is a close friend of Mouni, and she came to be a part of her friend's D-Day
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Mandira Bedi
Here are Mouni and Mandira planting a kiss on the groom. She posted this photo along with a heartfelt message on social media
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Manmeet from Meet Bros also attended the wedding and was there throughout the celebrations
Image: Manmeet Singh Instagram
Manmeet Singh
The singer posted a picture with the Bengali bride, and the two looked absolutely adorable
Image: Manmeet Singh Instagram
Former television actress Aashka also graced the occasion with her presence
Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram
Aashka Goradia
Here's a glimpse of the two posing during the mehendi ceremony
Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram
Fashion stylish Anuradha attended the wedding and shared a picture with Mouni and captioned it as, 'Chaand Bhi Sharmaa Gaya'
Image: Anuradha Khurana Instagram
Anuradha Khurana
Choreographer Rahul Shetty is a close friend of Mouni and was also present at her nuptials. He shared a stunning picture with the newlyweds
Image: Rahul Shetty Instagram
Rahul Shetty
He shared a heartwarming video with the bride and the two looked absolutely lovely
Video: Rahul Shetty Instagram
Television actress Jia shared a tight hug with Mouni and the two appeared to be overjoyed
Image: Jia Mustafa Instagram
Jia Mustafa
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shirtless clicks of Siddhant Chaturvedi