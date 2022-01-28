Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 28, 2022

Stars at Mouni Roy and Suraj's wedding

Heading 3

Arjun Bijlani

Mouni's Naagin co-star Arjun along with his wife Neha Swami Bijlani attended the wedding and had a blast

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun was all smiles as he graced the occasion with his charm

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Actress and television presenter, Mandira, is a close friend of Mouni, and she came to be a part of her friend's D-Day

Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram

Mandira Bedi

Here are Mouni and Mandira planting a kiss on the groom. She posted this photo along with a heartfelt message on social media

Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram

Manmeet from Meet Bros also attended the wedding and was there throughout the celebrations

Image: Manmeet Singh Instagram

Manmeet Singh

The singer posted a picture with the Bengali bride, and the two looked absolutely adorable

Image: Manmeet Singh Instagram

Former television actress Aashka also graced the occasion with her presence

Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram

Aashka Goradia

Here's a glimpse of the two posing during the mehendi ceremony

Image: Aashka Goradia Instagram

Fashion stylish Anuradha attended the wedding and shared a picture with Mouni and captioned it as, 'Chaand Bhi Sharmaa Gaya'

Image: Anuradha Khurana Instagram

Anuradha Khurana

Choreographer Rahul Shetty is a close friend of Mouni and was also present at her nuptials. He shared a stunning picture with the newlyweds

Image: Rahul Shetty Instagram

Rahul Shetty

He shared a heartwarming video with the bride and the two looked absolutely lovely

Video: Rahul Shetty Instagram

Television actress Jia shared a tight hug with Mouni and the two appeared to be overjoyed

Image: Jia Mustafa Instagram

Jia Mustafa

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shirtless clicks of Siddhant Chaturvedi

Click Here