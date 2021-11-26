bEST LOOKS OF KALYANI PRIYADARSHAN

vintage glow

Daughter of prominent filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, Kalyani Priyadarshan is an emerging fashion diva

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

BEAUTY IN BLUE

Having starred in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Kalyani has upped her fashion game experimenting with her style

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

maxi dress

The gorgeous actress looked super cute in a red maxi dress next to a lit Christmas tree

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

onam look

For Onam this year, the diva draped a traditional Kasavu saree and decked up with apt jewellery

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

floral dress

Her halter neck red flowy dress covered with floral prints painted a pretty summer girl picture

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

graceful in white

Kalyani redefined elegance in a white suit with dramatic sleeves

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

retro glam

She dolled up in stylish high waisted flared pants and an orange shirt with exaggerated lapel collars and looked dope!

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

belted saree

The Marakkar actress’ icy blue look in a frilled saree is perfect for a wedding reception

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

less is more

Looking charming in a beige kurta, tulle pants and contrasting pastel blue dupatta, Kalyani was a vision to behold!

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

dapper girl

She aced power dressing rocking a cropped blazer, cropped pants and a grey crop top featuring a sweetheart neckline

(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)

