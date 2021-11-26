bEST LOOKS OF KALYANI PRIYADARSHAN
CELEBRITY STYLE
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
NOV 30, 2021
vintage glow
Daughter of prominent filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, Kalyani Priyadarshan is an emerging fashion diva
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
BEAUTY IN BLUE
Having starred in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Kalyani has upped her fashion game experimenting with her style
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
maxi dress
The gorgeous actress looked super cute in a red maxi dress next to a lit Christmas tree
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
onam look
For Onam this year, the diva draped a traditional Kasavu saree and decked up with apt jewellery
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
floral dress
Her halter neck red flowy dress covered with floral prints painted a pretty summer girl picture
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
graceful in white
Kalyani redefined elegance in a white suit with dramatic sleeves
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
retro glam
She dolled up in stylish high waisted flared pants and an orange shirt with exaggerated lapel collars and looked dope!
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
belted saree
The Marakkar actress’ icy blue look in a frilled saree is perfect for a wedding reception
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
less is more
Looking charming in a beige kurta, tulle pants and contrasting pastel blue dupatta, Kalyani was a vision to behold!
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
dapper girl
She aced power dressing rocking a cropped blazer, cropped pants and a grey crop top featuring a sweetheart neckline
(Image : Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram)
