NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 29, 2021
Best looks of Vicky Kaushal so far
For his pre-wedding shoot with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal picked out a embroidered sherwani and matching churidar set custom designed by Sabyasachi
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
Handsome groom
He looked like the most handsome groom in a raw silk bandhgala jacket, a mint silk kurta and Bangalore silk ivory salwar
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
The Masaan actor kept his post-wedding look slightly formal in straight-fit beige trousers, off-white shirt and brown loafers
Dapper post-wedding looK
Image: Pinkvilla
To celebrate Diwali this year, he was clad in a blue embroidered sherwani kurta and white churidaar pants
Diwali look
Image: Amandeep Kaur instagram
Playful and formal at the same time, Vicky looked dapper in a pinstripe co-ord set and a grey t-shirt
Suit up but keep it quirky
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
He looked suave and elegant in a well-tailored three-piece suit set and an abstract print tie
Suave
Image: Amandeep Kaur instagram
For the promotions of Sardar Udham, he wore a dark green short kurta with matching pants and a scarf
Fusion look
Image :Amandeep Kaur instagram
Channelling his inner Punjabi munda, he looked smart in a white kurta-style shirt and loose black pants
Punjabi munda
Image: Amandeep Kaur instagram
Playful and cool, his outdoor look in black cargo pants, a black t-shirt and red bomber jacket is one of our favourites
Playful in casuals
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
For an awards show, he struck a dashing pose in a dashing pose in a crisp white blazer, a black bowtie and well tailored black pants
Gentleman vibes
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
