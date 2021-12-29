FASHION

Best looks of Vicky Kaushal so far

Man of our dreams!

For his pre-wedding shoot with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal picked out a embroidered sherwani and matching churidar set custom designed by Sabyasachi

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

Handsome groom

He looked like the most handsome groom in a raw silk bandhgala jacket, a mint silk kurta and Bangalore silk ivory salwar

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

The Masaan actor kept his post-wedding look slightly formal in straight-fit beige trousers, off-white shirt and brown loafers

Dapper post-wedding looK

Image: Pinkvilla

To celebrate Diwali this year, he was clad in a blue embroidered sherwani kurta and white churidaar pants

Diwali look

Image: Amandeep Kaur instagram

Playful and formal at the same time, Vicky looked dapper in a pinstripe co-ord set and a grey t-shirt

Suit up but keep it quirky

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram 

He looked suave and elegant in a well-tailored three-piece suit set and an abstract print tie

Suave

Image: Amandeep Kaur instagram 

For the promotions of Sardar Udham, he wore a dark green short kurta with matching pants and a scarf

Fusion look

Image :Amandeep Kaur instagram 

Channelling his inner Punjabi munda, he looked smart in a white kurta-style shirt and loose black pants

Punjabi munda

Image: Amandeep Kaur instagram

Playful and cool, his outdoor look in black cargo pants, a black t-shirt and red bomber jacket is one of our favourites

Playful in casuals

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram 

For an awards show, he struck a dashing pose in a dashing pose in a crisp white blazer, a black bowtie and well tailored black pants

Gentleman vibes

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram 

