Best monotone looks of Tara Sutaria
DEC 10, 2021
Black gown
Tara looked nothing short of a modern-day princess in this all-black strappy gown with a revealing thigh-high slit!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Cream co-ords
She looked absolutely chic yet alluring in a strapless cream corset top and baggy pants from Polite Society
Silk corset dress
For yet another stylish look, she picked out a satin silk knee-length dress with a cowl neck, and left us in awe of her beauty!
All-brown leather look
For a coordinated look, she donned a faux leather crop top and straight-cut trousers with an inbuilt belt
Black playsuit
The Marjaavaan actress kept things chic in a corset-detailing playsuit with dual pockets and half sleeves
Silver sequin saree
Raising the hotness quotient, Tara sizzled in a silver sequin saree and a matching silk bralette
For another monotone desi look, she picked out a strappy white blouse and teamed it with a white lehenga skirt and matching dupatta
White lehenga
She kept things elegant in a white anarkali and matching palazzo pants for her off-duty look
White anarkali set
And for a casual look, she chose to wear an oversized white tee with matching biker shorts
White casual fits
She made a strong case for matching sets by sporting an oversize pink crop top and matching high-waist joggers
Pink athleisure se
