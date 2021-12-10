Best monotone looks of Tara Sutaria

Black gown

Tara looked nothing short of a modern-day princess in this all-black strappy gown with a revealing thigh-high slit!

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Cream co-ords

She looked absolutely chic yet alluring in a strapless cream corset top and baggy pants from Polite Society

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Silk corset dress

For yet another stylish look, she picked out a satin silk knee-length dress with a cowl neck, and left us in awe of her beauty!

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

All-brown leather look

For a coordinated look, she donned a faux leather crop top and straight-cut trousers with an inbuilt belt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Black playsuit

The Marjaavaan actress kept things chic in a corset-detailing playsuit with dual pockets and half sleeves

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Silver sequin saree

Raising the hotness quotient, Tara sizzled in a silver sequin saree and a matching silk bralette

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

For another monotone desi look, she picked out a strappy white blouse and teamed it with a white lehenga skirt and matching dupatta

White lehenga

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She kept things elegant in a white anarkali and matching palazzo pants for her off-duty look

White anarkali set

Credits: Pinkvilla

And for a casual look, she chose to wear an oversized white tee with matching biker shorts

White casual fits

Credits: Pinkvilla

She made a strong case for matching sets by sporting an oversize pink crop top and matching high-waist joggers

Pink athleisure se

Credits: Pinkvilla

