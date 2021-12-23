Best red carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra

Elegance redefined

At the San Francisco premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections Priyanka Chopra looked elegant in a silver bodycon dress with a shimmery red applique

Image: Getty Images

Floral galore

For the British Council's Fashion Awards, she picked out a floral catsuit with a matching floor-sweeping coat and accessorised it with statement Bulgari jewels

Image: Getty Images

Like a million bucks

At the BBMAs 2021, she wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana molten gold sheer ensemble with strappy gold heels

Image: Getty Images

Fierce and feminine

At the BAFTAs 2021, she left the world stunned in a cropped high neck red top with an unusual cut-out in front and a pair of white pants, black pantyhose and Louboutin pumps

Image: Getty Images

Bold like no one else

She made headlines when she walked down the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2020 in an ivory white gown with an extremely deep plunging neckline

Image: Getty Images

She took over the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2020 in a strapless off-the-shoulder pink dress and some classic Hollywood glam!

Hollywood glam

Image: Getty Images

PeeCee looked ethereal at the Cannes Festival 2019 in a custom tulle creation by Georges Hobeika

Ethereal in white

Image: Getty Images

She aced the MET Gala 2019 theme by donning a custom-made Dior ensemble with rhinestone embellishments and feather details

Stunning MET Gala look

Image: Getty Images

For her debut at the Cannes Film Festivalred carpet in 2019, she turned up the glamour quotient in a glittery ombre-hued custom gown by Roberto Cavalli

High on glamour quotient

Image: Getty Images

She then left us gasping at her divine MET Gala 2018 look, which comprised of a maroon velvet gown with whimsical gold-hued accessories and glam makeup

Divine MET Gala look

Image: Getty Images

