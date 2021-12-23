Best red carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 23, 2021
Elegance redefined
At the San Francisco premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections Priyanka Chopra looked elegant in a silver bodycon dress with a shimmery red applique
Image: Getty Images
Floral galore
For the British Council's Fashion Awards, she picked out a floral catsuit with a matching floor-sweeping coat and accessorised it with statement Bulgari jewels
Image: Getty Images
Like a million bucks
At the BBMAs 2021, she wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana molten gold sheer ensemble with strappy gold heels
Image: Getty Images
Fierce and feminine
At the BAFTAs 2021, she left the world stunned in a cropped high neck red top with an unusual cut-out in front and a pair of white pants, black pantyhose and Louboutin pumps
Image: Getty Images
Bold like no one else
She made headlines when she walked down the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2020 in an ivory white gown with an extremely deep plunging neckline
Image: Getty Images
She took over the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2020 in a strapless off-the-shoulder pink dress and some classic Hollywood glam!
Hollywood glam
Image: Getty Images
PeeCee looked ethereal at the Cannes Festival 2019 in a custom tulle creation by Georges Hobeika
Ethereal in white
Image: Getty Images
She aced the MET Gala 2019 theme by donning a custom-made Dior ensemble with rhinestone embellishments and feather details
Stunning MET Gala look
Image: Getty Images
For her debut at the Cannes Film Festivalred carpet in 2019, she turned up the glamour quotient in a glittery ombre-hued custom gown by Roberto Cavalli
High on glamour quotient
Image: Getty Images
She then left us gasping at her divine MET Gala 2018 look, which comprised of a maroon velvet gown with whimsical gold-hued accessories and glam makeup
Divine MET Gala look
Image: Getty Images
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 2021 ICONIC DANCE NUMBERS