Bigg Boss contestants
in ethnic wear August 02, 2021
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan and elegance go hand in hand. She looks absolutely stunning in ethnic wear
Hina Khan is said to have a great dressing sense and personal taste and her outfits are clear evidence. Hina in ethnic wear screams class
Hina Khan
Shehnaaz Gill
The cutie from Bigg Boss season 13 won millions of hearts while on the show. But even more so with her flawless fits
Nikki Tamboli
The season 14 winner has impeccable taste when it comes to ethnic wear and her pictures are clear proof
Rubina Dilaik won fans over with her amazing fits while on the show. Her personal taste is what makes her so unique
Rubina Dilaik
jas min bhasin loves ethnic outfits and she doesn't shy away from showing that. From sarees to lehengas, our Punjabi kudi rules it all
Jasmin Bhasin
Rashami Desai
Rashmi was a great finalist in the show. Along with being a great contestant, Rashmi also owned us with her great selection of fits
Karishma Tanna
The past KKK winner is known for her glam and talent. Be it winning reality shows or nailing stunning outfits, Karishma can do it all
Follow PINKVILLA for more fashion content