BLACKPINK’s LISA: A fashion icon

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Only Lisa can make casual look couture so well!

Casual

Image: News1

We think Lalisa Manoban would be the perfect desk partner to have!

Schooled

Image: News1

Her trendy blazer and snow white baguette have caught our eye

Bagging it

Image: Getty Images

Lisa looked like a dream come true in this canary yellow outfit that she rocked at a fashion event

Canary

Image: News1

Comfy

Moreover, the fashionista knows when to take a break from hard hitting outfits for a more laid back approach

Image: News1

She’s an outright diva on the stage!

Bomb

Image: News1

Her off stage look? Just as amazing

Blazing

Image: News1

The high ponytail adds to the crispness of the outfit

Tailored

Image: News1

Lisa can pull off a themed outfit with her usual oomph

Chic

Image: News1

When they are all together, Lisa sets herself apart with a unique style while also blending in wth the group’s concept

BLACKPINK

