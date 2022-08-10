Heading 3
BLACKPINK’s LISA: A fashion icon
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Only Lisa can make casual look couture so well!
Casual
Image: News1
We think Lalisa Manoban would be the perfect desk partner to have!
Schooled
Image: News1
Her trendy blazer and snow white baguette have caught our eye
Bagging it
Image: Getty Images
Lisa looked like a dream come true in this canary yellow outfit that she rocked at a fashion event
Canary
Image: News1
Comfy
Moreover, the fashionista knows when to take a break from hard hitting outfits for a more laid back approach
Image: News1
She’s an outright diva on the stage!
Bomb
Image: News1
Her off stage look? Just as amazing
Blazing
Image: News1
The high ponytail adds to the crispness of the outfit
Tailored
Image: News1
Lisa can pull off a themed outfit with her usual oomph
Chic
Image: News1
When they are all together, Lisa sets herself apart with a unique style while also blending in wth the group’s concept
BLACKPINK
