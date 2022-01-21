Fashion

Jan 21, 2022

Celeb-approved floral beachwear outfits

Sunny Leone

She is an actress who looks sexy without trying too hard, like in this floral green swimwear consisting of a halter-neck bikini top and high waist bottoms

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

The diva looked insanely chic in this yellow halter-neck floral bikini as she took a splash in the pool

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Sizzling hot

For another instance, she slipped into a floral red and black bikini set and styled it with a matching sarong

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Kiara Advani

Love pastels? Then this floral-printed maxi dress with a thigh-high slit is just the perfect pick for your next beach vacay

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The pretty actress shines bright like a sunflower in this sunflower-shaped bikini top and printed bottoms

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

The actress makes a fashion statement by donning this one-of-a-kind embellished white bikini set replete with sequins and beads, teamed with a floral-printed shrug

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde

Fun and flirty look

Again, she opted for an ivory floral bikini top and matching bottoms and styled it with a white, oversized unbuttoned shirt

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The star turned up the heat in this plunging neckline, blue monokini featuring floral prints that came with cut-out detailing at the front

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

 Sara Ali Khan

Giving her usual bikini look a miss, the actress decided to go for a cream-coloured floral print dress and looked adorable

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani

The actress looked smoking hot in this black bikini set paired with a floral patterned fringe top

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy

