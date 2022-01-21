Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 21, 2022
Celeb-approved floral beachwear outfits
Sunny Leone
She is an actress who looks sexy without trying too hard, like in this floral green swimwear consisting of a halter-neck bikini top and high waist bottoms
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
The diva looked insanely chic in this yellow halter-neck floral bikini as she took a splash in the pool
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Sizzling hot
For another instance, she slipped into a floral red and black bikini set and styled it with a matching sarong
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Kiara Advani
Love pastels? Then this floral-printed maxi dress with a thigh-high slit is just the perfect pick for your next beach vacay
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The pretty actress shines bright like a sunflower in this sunflower-shaped bikini top and printed bottoms
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
The actress makes a fashion statement by donning this one-of-a-kind embellished white bikini set replete with sequins and beads, teamed with a floral-printed shrug
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde
Fun and flirty look
Again, she opted for an ivory floral bikini top and matching bottoms and styled it with a white, oversized unbuttoned shirt
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The star turned up the heat in this plunging neckline, blue monokini featuring floral prints that came with cut-out detailing at the front
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Giving her usual bikini look a miss, the actress decided to go for a cream-coloured floral print dress and looked adorable
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
The actress looked smoking hot in this black bikini set paired with a floral patterned fringe top
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy
