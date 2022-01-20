Fashion
Jan 20, 2022
Winter styles to copy from Sonam Kapoor
Chequered Coat
Sonam amped things up in a Emilia Wickstead wool chequered coat for her outdoor winter look
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
A grey wool coat over a turtleneck warmer is perfect for the extremely cold weather and Sonam agrees!
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Wool Coat
Beret and Heeled Boots
Winter accessories like a woollen beret hat and red heeled boots go perfectly well with her long denim jacket and pleated skirt
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Woollen Beanie
She likes to accessorise her chequered coordinates with winter boots and a woollen beanie in matching shades
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Pantsuit With A Turtleneck Top
For a neat and formal winter look, she swears by a pantsuit and a white turtleneck top to keep her warm
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
According to Sonam, a statement coat like this white Erdem number is a must-have to up your winter style game instantly
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Statement Coat
Trench Coat
She gave us a cue on how to ace the art of layering in a dark blue trench coat paired with a black turtleneck and an A-line skirt
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Her black varsity jacket is also a proof of her fantastic winter style and we would love to include this as a winter staple in our wardrobe!
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Varsity Jacket
Cutesy and warm teddy coat like this pink one is perfect to make a statement!
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Teddy Coat
A pair of black thigh-high boots that scream style also has the fashionista’s stamp of approval!
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Thigh-high Boots
