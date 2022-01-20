Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 20, 2022

Winter styles to copy from Sonam Kapoor

Chequered Coat

Sonam amped things up in a Emilia Wickstead wool chequered coat for her outdoor winter look

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

A grey wool coat over a turtleneck warmer is perfect for the extremely cold weather and Sonam agrees!

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Wool Coat

Beret and Heeled Boots

Winter accessories like a woollen beret hat and red heeled boots go perfectly well with her long denim jacket and pleated skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Woollen Beanie

She likes to accessorise her chequered coordinates with winter boots and a woollen beanie in matching shades

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Pantsuit With A Turtleneck Top

For a neat and formal winter look, she swears by a pantsuit and a white turtleneck top to keep her warm

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

According to Sonam, a statement coat like this white Erdem number is a must-have to up your winter style game instantly

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Statement Coat

Trench Coat

She gave us a cue on how to ace the art of layering in a dark blue trench coat paired with a black turtleneck and an A-line skirt

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Her black varsity jacket is also a proof of her fantastic winter style and we would love to include this as a winter staple in our wardrobe!

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Varsity Jacket

Cutesy and warm teddy coat like this pink one is perfect to make a statement!

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Teddy Coat

A pair of black thigh-high boots that scream style also has the fashionista’s stamp of approval!

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Thigh-high Boots

