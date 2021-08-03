Bollywood celebs in
green pantsuits August 03, 2021
Alia Bhatt
The cutesy Starkid looked fabulous in the pastel green pantsuit and she trusted her white-rimmed cat eye glasses to elevate the quirkiness of her dapper look
The Baaghi star teamed her bottle green plaid blazer and pants with a black crop top and looked stunning in her sleek hairdo
Shraddha Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday picked a neon green unconventional pantsuit that featured an asymmetric cut cropped jacket, an inbuilt neon belt and complemented with matching hair clips
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty picked out a bright green structured pantsuit and teamed it with a statement chain-link necklace that gave her a look that meant serious business
The beauty queen wore an emerald green pantsuit for an event in Mumbai and it was her breezy pants and cowl neck top that stole the show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Malaika’s bright neon green pantsuit featured a deep plunging neckline and bootcut pants. She completed the look with contrasting pink heels
Malaika Arora
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani wore a brighter shade of green with the pantsuit by Cinq a Sept. It also features a wrap-around, tie up detail that was cinched at her waist
Kriti Kharbanda
Taking a glittery route, Kriti Kharbanda wore a teal-green version of the pantsuit
Deepika Padukone
Deepika channelled her inner boss lady in an olive green checkered pantsuit teamed with Louboutin heels
