Bollywood celebs in

green pantsuits

August 03, 2021

Alia Bhatt

The cutesy Starkid looked fabulous in the pastel green pantsuit and she trusted her white-rimmed cat eye glasses to elevate the quirkiness of her dapper look

The Baaghi star teamed her bottle green plaid blazer and pants with a black crop top and looked stunning in her sleek hairdo

Shraddha Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday picked a neon green unconventional pantsuit that featured an asymmetric cut cropped jacket, an inbuilt neon belt and complemented with matching hair clips

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty picked out a bright green structured pantsuit and teamed it with a statement chain-link necklace that gave her a look that meant serious business

The beauty queen wore an emerald green pantsuit for an event in Mumbai and it was her breezy pants and cowl neck top that stole the show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Malaika’s bright neon green pantsuit featured a deep plunging neckline and bootcut pants. She completed the look with contrasting pink heels

Malaika Arora

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore a brighter shade of green with the pantsuit by Cinq a Sept. It also features a wrap-around, tie up detail that was cinched at her waist

Kriti Kharbanda

Taking a glittery route, Kriti Kharbanda wore a teal-green version of the pantsuit

Deepika Padukone

Deepika channelled her inner boss lady in an olive green checkered pantsuit teamed with Louboutin heels

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here