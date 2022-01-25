Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 25, 2022
Celeb-approved exquisite choker necklaces
Evergreen beauty
Madhuri Dixit's love affair with traditional pieces is eternal and giving us a glimpse of the same, she wore a heavy vintage choker necklace with matching accessories
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Tara Sutaria encapsulates her love for diamonds in this jaw-dropping diamond choker necklace and stud earrings
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Sultry elegance
Luminous pearl necklace
Looking like an elegant vision of beauty, Kangana Ranaut wore a pearl choker necklace with complementing drop earrings
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
True beauty
We feel this choker necklace suffused with uncut diamonds and intricate kundan work is a perfect example of grace meets timelessness
Video: Pinkvilla
The clever blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics in this pearl and emerald necklace worn by Sonam Kapoor is phenomenal
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Modern-day enchantress
Kiara Advani ups the style quotient with an antique-finish silver choker necklace
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Refreshing classics
Deepika Padukone
For her wedding reception look, Deepika Padukone opted for an enticing emerald and gold choker necklace and matching earrings
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a heavy metallic choker necklace and looked gorgeous
Video: Pinkvilla
Stunner as always
Can we take a moment to talk about how endearing Janhvi Kapoor looks in this bandhej saree, accessorized with a polki diamond choker necklace?
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Majestic
Anushka Sharma effused boho-chic vibes in this multi-coloured choker necklace with a rustic touch
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Bohemian vibes
