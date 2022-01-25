Fashion

Celeb-approved exquisite choker necklaces

Evergreen beauty

Madhuri Dixit's love affair with traditional pieces is eternal and giving us a glimpse of the same, she wore a heavy vintage choker necklace with matching accessories

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Tara Sutaria encapsulates her love for diamonds in this jaw-dropping diamond choker necklace and stud earrings

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Sultry elegance

Luminous pearl necklace

Looking like an elegant vision of beauty, Kangana Ranaut wore a pearl choker necklace with complementing drop earrings

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

True beauty

We feel this choker necklace suffused with uncut diamonds and intricate kundan work is a perfect example of grace meets timelessness

Video: Pinkvilla

The clever blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics in this pearl and emerald necklace worn by Sonam Kapoor is phenomenal

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Modern-day enchantress

Kiara Advani ups the style quotient with an antique-finish silver choker necklace

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Refreshing classics

Deepika Padukone

For her wedding reception look, Deepika Padukone opted for an enticing emerald and gold choker necklace and matching earrings

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a heavy metallic choker necklace and looked gorgeous

Video: Pinkvilla

Stunner as always

Can we take a moment to talk about how endearing Janhvi Kapoor looks in this bandhej saree, accessorized with a polki diamond choker necklace?

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Majestic

Anushka Sharma effused boho-chic vibes in this multi-coloured choker necklace with a rustic touch

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Bohemian vibes

