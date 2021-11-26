NEENAZ AKHTAR
Celeb approved green ethnic wear
A deep leaf-green drape with red floral prints all over has Rani Mukerji’s stamp of approval!
Green drape with bold florals
Image credits: Sheldon Santos
According to Janhvi, a chiffon saree with mirror work is a stylish way to welcome festivities
Vibrant green saree with mirror work
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor’s semi-sheer green drape with a golden borderis a minimalistic way to look party-ready
Minimalist semi-sheer drape
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Kangana wore a simple green saree with an embellished border and gave us another bookmark-worthy look
Plain saree with an embellished border
Credits: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Shilpa Shetty in a sequined green saree with pink zig-zag patterns showed us a sparkly way to wear green!
Sequined saree with dual tones
Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Kiara Advani’s organza drape is a fuss-free and exquisite choice for special occasions
Pear-green organza saree
Credits: Kiara Advani instagram
Madhuri Dixit’s embroidered lehenga is a perfect way to elevate things on a breezy festive day
Love affair with a breezy lehenga
Credits: Ami Patel Instagram
In a subtle green floral lehenga, Kiara redefined things in an elegant fashion
Modern take on a lehenga
Credits: Kiara Advani instagram
Nora’s pistachio green kurta set is every bit elegant and modest for an ethnic look
Simple kurta set
Credits: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon’s bright and peppy green sharara is a fuss-free choice for festivities
Peppy green sharara set
Credits: Sukriti Grover instagram
