NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 26, 2021

Celeb approved green ethnic wear

FASHION

A deep leaf-green drape with red floral prints all over has Rani Mukerji’s stamp of approval!

Green drape with bold florals

Image credits: Sheldon Santos

According to Janhvi, a chiffon saree with mirror work is a stylish way to welcome festivities

Vibrant green saree with mirror work

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor’s semi-sheer green drape with a golden borderis a minimalistic way to look party-ready

Minimalist semi-sheer drape

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Kangana wore a simple green saree with an embellished border and gave us another bookmark-worthy look

Plain saree with an embellished border

Credits: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Shilpa Shetty in a sequined green saree with pink zig-zag patterns showed us a sparkly way to wear green!

Sequined saree with dual tones

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Kiara Advani’s organza drape is a fuss-free and exquisite choice for special occasions

Pear-green organza saree

Credits: Kiara Advani instagram

Madhuri Dixit’s embroidered lehenga is a perfect way to elevate things on a breezy festive day

Love affair with a breezy lehenga

Credits: Ami Patel Instagram

In a subtle green floral lehenga, Kiara redefined things in an elegant fashion

Modern take on a lehenga

Credits: Kiara Advani instagram

Nora’s pistachio green kurta set is every bit elegant and modest for an ethnic look

Simple kurta set

Credits: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon’s bright and peppy green sharara is a fuss-free choice for festivities

Peppy green sharara set

Credits: Sukriti Grover instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Times Samantha aced power dressing

Click Here